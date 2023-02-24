When senior McKenna Schreiber suffered a season-ending injury a couple weeks ago, the Mankato West gymnastics team’s five-year streak of section championships seemed in jeopardy.
But the rest of the Scarlets came through last week to qualify for another state meet.
“Everybody really stepped up and had a great meet,” West coach Samantha Burrs said. “We had five girls on bars with no falls, which was exciting.”
For the fifth straight season, the Scarlets will be competing in the Class A gymnastics meet at St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The team competition will be held Friday night, with individual events on Saturday.
Last year, West placed second, missing the title by just 0.15 points. The Scarlets led going into the final rotation but were passed by Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka, which won its second consecutive championship.
“I think everybody is really motivated,” Burrs said. “I think we’re going to get up there and do well.”
The Scarlets had the top three all-round competitors — Zoey Hermel, Grace Jacobson and Maura Panahon — at the section meet and scored 144.60 points. All three will compete in the all-around at the state meet.
Hermel and Panahon, both seniors, competed in three events at the state meet last year, but have stepped up their performance in the uneven parallel bars, especially since Schreiber was injured.
“They’ve really improved and become great all-around gymnasts,” Burrs said.
Jacobson is only a sophomore, as are Niya Hauer and Charely Fernandez. Hauer will compete in the vault and bars, and Fernandez will compete on bars and balance beam.
Last season, Hermel took second on floor exercise at 9.5500 and ninth on vault at 9.4750. Panahon took seventh on floor exercise at 9.4000 and 21st on beam at 8.8875. Hauer was 10th on vault at 9.4375 and 18th on beam at 8.7125, and Fernandez placed 15th on bars at 8.9625.
“We’ve had a lot of practice so we have a lot of confidence,” Burrs said.
Other area competitors are senior Cadence Tish of St. Peter (vault, bars, beam), junior Addison Armstrong of Blue Earth Area (vault), junior Olivia Eckstein of New Ulm/Cathedral/Minnesota Valley Lutheran (beam), freshman Layla Keith of Waseca (floor) and senior Ella Friederich of New Ulm/Cathedral/MVL (floor).
Burrs said that Schreiber will be able to attend the meet, which should be an inspiration for the team.
“It’s great that she can be with us, even though she can’t compete,” Burrs said.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
