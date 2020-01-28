MANKATO — Sarah Olsen checked a big item off her high school hockey bucket list on Tuesday evening.
The Mankato West junior, who’s been the team’s starting goaltender since eighth grade, scored a shutout of rival Mankato East/Loyola for the first time in her career, stopping 20 shots in a 2-0 Big Nine Conference victory at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“That was big; that was huge,” said Olsen, who earned her first shutout of the season and seventh of her career.
It was also big, Olsen said, because it helped stop West's four-game losing streak.
“The team’s been struggling to put wins together the whole season and put three periods of hockey together,” she said. “And I think we did that tonight.”
The Scarlets got goals from Emily Bloemke and Molly Grundhoffer, enough for Olsen to outduel Cougars junior goalie Hailey Baker, who stopped 15 of 17 shots.
“(Olsen) did a great job seeing pucks coming to the net,” West coach Shaun Reddy said. “Our defense did a great job of letter her see shots, and our forwards did a great job of keeping shots to the outside.”
The first period was scoreless, with West outshooting East/Loyola 7-5. Each team rang a shot off the crossbar, with the Scarlets’ Grundhoffer nearly scoring, and the Cougars’ Gracie Bowman doing the same at the other end.
“We had a lot of chances, and so did they,” East/Loyola coach Amber Prange said. “We were holding onto our sticks way too tight. … We just couldn’t bury the puck. But (West) came out and played hard, too.”
West finally opened the scoring 94 seconds into the second period on Bloemke’s goal off of Caitlin Hvinden's assist.
Bloemke crashed the net and shot Hvinden's pass behind Baker.
“Playing East here (at the Event Center) is fun,” Bloemke said. “We’ve all been playing with each other for a long time, and they’re always a good team. Both teams really brought it tonight.”
Olson kept it a 1-0 game, making 10 saves in the second period, including a tough, point-blank save on the Cougars’ Evey Johnson.
Baker made six saves in the middle period and got some more help from the iron when West’s Brooke Pockrandt hit the post on a breakaway out of the penalty box.
When Grundhoffer got her chance on a breakaway in the third period, she didn’t miss and gave the Scarlets a 2-0 lead at the 4:50 mark.
“That was three periods of working hard all the way through it,” Reddy said. “As a team effort, we haven’t played that way in awhile. Everybody was contributing and going in the right direction.”
West (10-12-0) plays Thursday at Faribault. East/Loyola (8-14-0) hosts Albert Lea at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
