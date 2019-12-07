ST. JAMES — Mankato West wrestlers Charlie Pickell and Noah Langsjoen took first place at the St. James Invitational on Saturday.
Pickell won the first-place bout by fall at 138 pounds. Langsjoen won a 4-2 decision in the 195-pound final.
At 182 pounds, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial’s Avery Northquest defeated West’s Gannon Rosenfeld 6-4 in the final.
Other area wrestlers to win their weight classes were: LCWM’s Trayton Hewitt at 132 pounds, St. James’ Tallin Johnson at 160 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Ralph Roesler at 170.
West placed fourth as a team. Marshall took first. LCWM was fifth, NRHEG was sixth and St. James was seventh.
