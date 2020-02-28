MANKATO — Charlie Pickell is motivated by failure, while Kolin Baier finds a checklist helpful to gauge his progress.
The two Mankato wrestlers have the same goal of winning a state championship this weekend, encouraged by past success and pushed hard by dreams of wearing that gold medal.
“Actually, it’s first or last for me,” said Pickell, a senior at Mankato West “I guess second isn’t bad, but I work hard all year to be the best. It means a lot to me.”
The individual wrestling state meet begins today at the Xcel Energy Center, with the champions being crowned on Saturday.
Pickell has had the most successful career of any Mankato wrestler. His career record is 238-27, tied for fourth in state history for career wins. Pickell has 143 falls in his career, which is 11th in state history, and his 851 takedowns is eighth best.
He won state championships as an eighth-grader and freshman, but the last two seasons, he’s lost in the championship match, settling for a silver medal. He has one of those medals hanging by the front door of his house and another hanging on his bedroom door as reminders to work hard every day in search of that third state championship.
“It means more than anything to me,” he said. “It’s my senior year, and I’ve worked hard for it. When I lose, it means someone worked harder than me, and that hurts.”
Pickell, the No. 2 seed at 132 pounds, will face Mason Scott of Bloomington Kennedy in the opening match Friday. He hopes to be in the spotlight again late Saturday, competing for another goal medal.
“The nerves are always there, but I’ve gotten used to it,” he said. “But there’s nothing like the feeling of being out there in the finals.”
Pickell hopes to be wrestling at a Division I university next season. He said he’s already visited Minnesota and Ohio State and will make his decision in the next few weeks.
Baier, the No. 2 seed at 195 pounds, began the season with a checklist of what he hoped to accomplish this season. He recorded his 100th victory early in the season. He also set team records for career takedowns (378) and single-season pins (26), and he won the section championship.
There are still a few items on the checklist: make it to the state semifinals, set team record for single-season takedowns, advance to the state finals, get on the team history board for winning percentage and win a state championship.
“It helps me to have a list that I can check off as I go,” he said. “You can see your progress.”
Baier is 41-1 this season, having won 26 times by fall. He pinned three opponents to win the section championship. He’s made 118 takedowns this season, which is seven shy of the record he set last season. He has 136 career wins, which is fifth in team history, and 81 pins, which if fourth at East.
It’s been a learning process for Baier since joining the varsity as a freshman. He’s grown, physically and mentally, each season, and he qualified for the state meet last season, going 2-2 and needing one more victory to crack the top six.
“The first time you’re up there, you just take it all in,” Baier said. “Now that I’ve had that experience, I can just focus on the matches.”
Baier will face Cole Felcyn of Marshall in Friday’s first match. He plans to play football next season at Bethel so these will be his last wrestling matches.
Waseca will have four wrestlers competing in the Class AA tournament, including Mason Gehloff, who won the 106-pound championship last season. He’ll be joined by teammates Jacob Hertzog (285), who won the Section 2 championship, Luke Osweiler (120) and Christian Rodriguez (138).
St. Peter’s Wareke Gillette and Eli Hunt were both section champions and will compete this weekend.
Tri-City United’s Caleb Whipps (138), Brody Rud (170), Riley O’Malley (182) and Jose Reyes (195) each qualified for the state meet.
In Class A, Blue Earth Area, which competed in the team tournament Thursday, has seven wrestlers that qualified for the individual tournament: Ty Peterson (113), Davis Sunken (120), Caleb Beeler (132), Jaxen Klinkner (138), Koby Nagel (145), Max Ehrich (160) and Luke Mertens (195).
Maple River’s Boden Simon (120), Trevor Pearson (126), Caden Ochsendorf (152), Wyatt Simon (170) and Nathan Trio (182) will compete in the state meet, as will Trayton Hewitt (126) and Avery Northquest (182) of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area, Eli Kruse (106) of St. Clair/Mankato, Bryce Sonnek (113) of United South Central and Ralph Roesler (170) of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Sibley East’s Drayden Morton won a state championship at 106 pounds last season, and he’s at 120 this time. Derek Steele (113) was a state runner-up last season.
