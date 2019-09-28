Who knew that giving up a touchdown was actually good for your offense?
“Special teams is one-third of the game,” Mankato West coach J.J. Helget said. “Some teams might look at those plays as something you can take off, but those were difference-makers tonight.”
West returned to two kickoffs for touchdowns, scoring 43 points in a crazy first half, and defeated Rochester Mayo 58-21 in a football game Saturday at the TCO Performance Center, headquarters and practice facility of the Minnesota Vikings. West had 377 yards of offense, but it was the kick returns that sparked the victory and demoralized Mayo.
“That was a wild first half,” said senior Jon Sikel, who had one of the special-teams touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes. “It was a little tiring, all that running around. But it was great to play with all that energy.”
The fireworks started early when Jack Foster passed 35 yards to Mekhi Collins for a touchdown that made it 8-0 midway through the first quarter.
Mayo cut the lead to 1, but the Scarlets went on an 11-play drive that ended with Foster’s 2-yard run for a 14-7 lead. West made it 20-7 early in the second quarter when Sikel took a short pass and raced 40 yards for another score.
That’s when things started to get crazy as the teams combined for five touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first half.
Mayo cut the lead to 20-14, but on the ensuing kickoff, Sikel ran 80 yards for the touchdown, putting a slick move on the kicker along the sidelines that allowed him to break free.
“He looked like he thought I was going back inside so I made a move and went outside,” Sikel said. “I just used my speed to do the rest.”
Mayo came back with another touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter, but this time, it was Wyatt Block on the kick return, going 76 yards up the middle for another score.
“We finally blocked it the way we should be blocking it,” Helget said. “If teams want to kick it deep, we’ve got the guys who can take it and go.”
It looked like 35-21 might be the halftime score, but Collins made an interception, and two plays later, he hauled in a 32-yard score for a 43-21 halftime lead.
Mayo had 271 yards of offense in the first half, 5 more than West, but Mayo ran 35 plays to West’s 22. Foster was 8 of 9 for 214 yards.
Of course, there was just two touchdowns in the second half. Foster hit Sikel with a short screen pass, and he ran through the middle of the Mayo defense for a 39-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Foster passed 10 yards to Spencer Spaude for the final touchdown with 4:27 to play.
“(Defensive coordinator Greg) Ellsworth is known for his halftime adjustments,” Helget said. “He changed things up, and we locked Jon on their best receiver. The defensive line started to get some pressure. We knew we had to keep (quarterback Cade Sheehan) in the pocket. He likes to get outside and throw it up, and when he did that, we needed to make some plays.”
Foster completed 14 of 20 passes for 289 yards. Sikel had seven receptions for 145 yards.
“This was our best game by far,” Helget said. “This week, we focused on mental mistakes, and we cleaned that up, offense, defense and special teams. Mayo is a good team that is going to win a lot of football games the rest of the season and do some damage in the playoffs.”
West (4-1) plays Friday at undefeated Owatonna, which won 31-14 at Mayo last week.
“We have some great momentum on our side,” Sikel said. “I think we’ll show Owatonna that we can play some good football.”
