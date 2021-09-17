With a hundred people still waiting to get inside Todnem Field, the top-ranked Mankato West football team exploded for two quick touchdowns on its way to a 42-0 victory over Owatonna on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Zander Dittbenner threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and another score as the Scarlets improved to 3-0 on the season.
Senior linebacker Ryan Haley led a swarming defense with eight tackles, including three sacks, while senior defensive end Gibson Blackstad recorded four stops.
West scored on the first play from scrimmage when Dittbenner found a wide open Mekhi Collins on an 80-yard deep post connection before Dittbenner’s 38-yard run on a fourth-and-7 play boosted the lead to 14-0 three-and-a-half minutes into the one-sided contest.
Collins ended up with four catches for 129 yards.
“We knew they played a man across the board so with a great athlete like Mekhi, we knew he could beat them,” Dittbenner said. “They started to double team Mekhi so that gave the opportunity to some other players. I trust all the guys I am throwing to that they will catch the ball and turn it up field. Everyone played great, it was a total team effort.”
“Our defense’s ability to stop the run is the big thing. If we stop the run, we know they can’t throw against our secondary. We have a great front four, and everybody knows that now.”
West, which limited the Huskies (1-2) to 101 total yards, expanded its cushion to 28-0 at halftime when Dittbenner’s 10-yard pass to Haugum on a fourth-down snap capped a 55-yard, 11-play drive and Walker Britz blasted in from 4 yards. Britz finished with 48 yards on 14 carries.
“We knew they couldn’t play man against our skilled guys so we needed to make them understand that,” West coach JJ Helget said. “We planned on going up top on the first play because Mekhi is a phenomenal player. The rest of the game was awesome because Mekhi was taking all the attention, and Zander just did a great job with his reads and put the ball where it needs to be.
“We pushed him hard not to tunnel in on Mekhi because we’ve got four or five other high-caliber receivers.
“Our defense was outstanding again, and teams are really having trouble running against us. We tend to make them one-dimensional and then we rear back and get the sacks. ... We’ve got great depth.”
West, which totaled 324 yards, scored a third-quarter touchdown when Dittbenner connected with Ethan Johnston from 12 yards before Dittbenner’s 7-yard strike to Riley Bersaw closed things out on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“We all worked a lot in the offseason and have become a cohesive unit,” Haley said. “It really plays to our advantage when we are able to read our keys and get to the ball. The speed of our defense is amazing, but what we really preach at West is pursuit. We’re a family and everything we do for one another. We know if we have bad play that someone has our back.”
West plays Friday at Rochester Century.
