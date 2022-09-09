If you arrived a little late to the Mankato West football game Friday night at Todnem Field, you missed a lot in the Scarlets’ 49-14 victory over New Prague.
After the defense held New Prague to a three-and-out, West scored on its first offensive play. Running back Jackson Froderman took an inside handoff, jumped outside and streaked 36 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.
New Prague moved the ball 51 yards on its ensuing possession, but West stopped the Trojans on fourth down and took over at its own 25. Again, it took only one snap as West quarterback Bart McAninch dropped in a perfect pass to a streaking Jalen Smith down the left side for the score.
The two successful PAT kicks left West holding a 14-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game and there was no turning back.
“We made some mistakes, got a little sloppy and put the ball on the ground a few times, but overall we played pretty well,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “Our defense was phenomenal tonight.
“We stuffed their running game, made them one-dimensional and that allowed our secondary to key on the pass. That allowed us to pick off some passes and keep the momentum going.”
Two possessions after going up 14-0, West capped a five-play, 40-yard drive with McAninch’s 16-yard scoring pass to Elijah Green. Alex Akim’s PAT kick made it 21-0 with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter.
The Scarlets scored two more times before the half. A 27-yard reception by Smith and a 7-yard reception from Ethan Johnston helped up West’s points total to 35 points.
New Prague finally cracked the West defense with 1:58 left in the half. Trojans’ QB Will Seymour found wideout Michael Beckius on the right sideline. A West defensive back fell down on the play, allowing Beckius to make the catch and gallop into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.
West continued it’s scoring in the second half, thanks to some great field position by punt returner Damian Riewe and a kick/punt return defense that continually stuffed the Trojans in their own end.
“Our special teams played great,” Riewe said. “When their offense is always starting deep in their own territory, it makes it tough to score. And the blocking on our punt returns was great tonight.”
West scored again with 4:27 left when Froderman went in untouched from 3 yards out. The Scarlets’ final score came on a punt block by Ty Neils that Brody Koberoski smothered in the New Prague end zone.
The Trojans scored again in the waning minutes against the West reserves, who turned the ball over on their opponents’ 3-yard line.
“It was a complete game by us,” said Johnston, who added an interception to go along with his touchdown reception. “Scoring as quickly as we did kind of put them on their heels and forced them into the passing game. Our defensive line and secondary just kind of feasted after that.”
The win improves Mankato West to 2-0 while New Prague drops to 1-1. The Scarlets play at Owatonna on Friday.
