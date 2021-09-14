NORTH MANKATO — Mankato West had some early chances but couldn't convert, and Faribault had gained some momentum.
But in the final minute of the first half, the Scarlets broke the scoreless tie.
"That was huge," West coach Dab Blaisdell said. "We had them under pressure, and you need to bury those chances early. The longer you go, the more confidence the other team gets."
Brian Lewis' goal with 20 seconds to play in the first half pushed Mankato West to a 2-1 victory over Faribault in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at Dakota Meadows.
It was the Scarlets' fourth straight victory, and scoring first helped the cause.
Aadel Mahmoud hustled down for the corner kick, and he curled the shot toward the front post. Caspar Olseth battled for the ball in front of the goal, then tapped it to Lewis for the easy chip-in and a 1-0 lead.
"A lot of this season, we have not had strong starts," West senior Joey Decko said. "But we've always come back. That goal before half was big; that's a big difference from being tied going into halftime."
The Scarlets went up 2-0 with 21 minutes to go in the match. Decko passed to Samuel Rittmiller, who launched a shot toward the goal. The ball deflected off the defender and back to Decko, who found the net with a low shot from 20 feet.
"I wasn't really ready for it," Decko said. "But it went in anyway."
It didn't take long for Faribault to respond, converting a corner kick less than two minutes later to get back into the match.
"A 2-0 lead is the most dangerous lead in soccer," Blaisdell said. "You have a tendency to take your foot off the gas. Those first 10 minutes after you score are so important. You have to play hard and not give your opponent any life."
West goalkeeper Drew Smook made nine saves, including one in heavy contact on a corner kick late in the match. The Scarlets also had 10 shots on goal. Olseth hit the crossbar from 30 feet with a hard shot, and Andrew Franke had two good chances, the second coming on a rebound of his own shot, with five minutes to play.
"We're struggling to find our offensive rhythm," Blaisdell said. "We have a lot of goal scorers, so we don't rely on just one guy. But every season is different, and it takes time to find that rhythm."
West (5-1, 4-1 in Big Nine) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday and again Saturday against Byron. On Saturday, Sept. 25, West will play Mankato East in the annual Pack the Stands game.
"It's all about getting ready for sections," Decko said. "It's nice to win games and have a good record, but it's all about making a run at the state tournament."
