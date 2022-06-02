NORTH MANKATO — Mankato West and Mankato East had already played three times this season, with the Scarlets winning twice, but none of the games were very close.
Until Thursday.
West rode the pitching of senior Abbi Stierlen and just enough offense to defeat the Cougars 2-1 in the championship game of the Section 2AAA playoffs at Caswell Park.
"You're on edge the whole game," West coach Don Krusemark said. "You know one big hit or one big play will probably be the difference. We were fortunate to scratch across a few runs because that's a good team we beat."
West scored a run in the first inning without a hit. Lani Schoper led off with a walk, stole second and was sacrificed to third by Jillian Olsen's bunt.
Lauryn Douglas hit a fly ball to medium left field, and Schoper tagged up. The strong throw from Emily Hacker beat Schoper to the plate, but the umpire ruled catcher's interference, allowing the first run to score.
"East-West is always intense, and it's even more so when it's the section championship," Schoper said. "We were confident in each other; we trust each other."
East, the No. 1 seed, got that run back in the second inning when Kylinn Stangl hit an opposite-field homer.
West came right back with an unearned run when Breck Carlson led off with a single and eventually scored on a two-out single by Lydia Banse, the No. 9 hitter who had two hits in the game.
"We've been getting a lot of that lately," Krusemark said. "It's really balanced our lineup, and you can't take off any hitters. We're hitting, one to nine."
East had a chance to score in the fourth. A runner was thrown out trying to steal, but Stangl walked and Madison Mangulis singled. However, both runners were stranded.
"You have to stay aggressive against those guys," East coach Joe Madson said. "You can't just sit there and wait to get hits. We just struck out too many times. We had a lot of baserunners, but we couldn't do any damage. (Mangulis) really pitched a great game."
Mangulis and Stierlen didn't allow much after that. Mangulis allowed one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts. Stierlen gave up two hits with eight strikeouts.
"We have all the confidence in Abbi," Krusemark said. "She's one of the best pitchers I've seen, and I'm sure glad she's wearing red and white. She's a bulldog, and when she leads, others follow."
The Scarlets (20-4) will play in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Caswell Park. East finishes the season at 19-6, with three losses to West.
"We've been working for this all year," Schoper said. "We accomplished one goal, but we're not done yet. We want to win the state championship."
