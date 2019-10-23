Experience is a big deal in big games.
Especially when one team has a lot of it and the other has very little.
It certainly played a key part in West’s 4-1 loss in the quarterfinals of the Class A boys state soccer tournament in Farmington.
“They’re an older team than us, and they had that extra step from the start tonight,” West coach Dan Blaisdell said.”That comes from experience.”
West has had an explosive offense throughout the second half of the season, but they weren’t able to get attackers Tyler Makela, Ahmed Mohamed and Caspar Olseth any quality looks throughout much of the game.
The Spartans were able to control the game through the midfield, something West has been doing to opponents with great success over the last month.
“We just didn’t get into it right away,” West defender Ethan Ulman said. “We let them bring the game to us.”
West saw some of the ball in the opening minutes, but most of the first-half chances went to the Spartans.
Orono got its first chance in the fifth minute, but West defender Jack Raverty made a great play to run Ben Summers off the ball in the box without fouling. Minutes later, Reece Clifford was denied by West goalkeeper Nick Lundberg on a golden opportunity in front of the net.
The Spartans got another great chance in the 13th minute when a corner kick was played into the box and hit the hand of a West defender. However, Lundberg came up big yet again, denying the ensuing penalty kick.
The Scarlets got a pair of decent looks in the 16th, but Makela’s shot went just high, and a cross he played just missed the head of Mohamed.
Orono finally got on the board when Will Johnston tipped home a free kick from Brody Cook in 20th minute.
It appeared Orono was going to score again, but Lundberg made an amazing save from point-blank range in the closing seconds of the half. It was another phenomenal night from Lundberg who made five saves. The Spartans outshot West 9-3.
“I think maybe we were a little tight out of the gate,” Blaisdell said. “Hats off to Orono; they’re a great team.”
Pressing for the equalizer, the Scarlets generated more chances in the second half. However, they couldn’t do enough against the Spartans’ midfielders countierng to control the game.
Lundberg continued to play great, making a fantastic save in the opening minute of the second half.
Makela played a nice ball to Olseth on the ensuing counter-attack, but the two didn’t quite connect. Makela later a nice chance of his own on a free quick from 25 yards out in the 44th minute, but the save was made.
Soon after, Clifford and Nick Byrnes scored for the Spartans to give them a commanding 3-0 lead.
West began to get more touches as the defenders started to push up.
Ulman had a free kick from just outside the box that nearly put Olseth alone with the keeper.
West was awarded a penalty kick in the 74th minute, but Makela hit the bar. Minutes later, West finally broke through with Makela scoring on a corner kick from Ulman.
The Spartans scored their final goal in the 78th minute to seal the game.
“I’m more than happy with the season,” Ulman said. “The turnaround from three wins to 15-3-1 was unbelievable.”
“There’s only one team that’s happy at the end of this tournament,” Blaisdell said. “Everyone else has to look back, and we have nothing to be sad about.”
