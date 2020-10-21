MANKATO -- For the second consecutive day, the Section 2A girls soccer match between Mankato West and Waconia has been postponed.
The Scarlets will play at top-seeded Waconia at 5 p.m. Thursday in the section semifinals.
The section championship game has been rescheduled for Saturday at the high seed.
The Section 2A boys soccer championship game has also been moved to Saturday at the high seed.
Times for the championship games will be determined later.
The Free Press
