VICTORIA -- Annelise Winch scored with 6:34 remaining in the second overtime as Mankato West defeated Holy Family Catholic 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Section 2A girls soccer playoffs Thursday.
Elise Rykhus assisted on the game-winner, which came from the middle of the field, about 12 yards out.
Holy Family, the fourth seed, led 1-0 in the first half, but West drew even on Winch's second goal about four minutes into the second half, assisted by Kylie Peters.
Bri Stoltzman made nine saves, with defender Ellie Schanbacher making one save. West had seven shots on goal.
The Scarlets (8-2-2) will play top-seeded Waconia in the section semifinals Tuesday. The site and time will be determined.
The Free Press
