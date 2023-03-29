MANKATO — Mankato West senior right fielder Carlee Emery emerged a year ago as an all-around weapon. Now, the sweet swinging left-handed stick will look to upgrade her game for the defending Class AAA state champions.
“Carlee has all the intangibles of being a leader for us,” Scarlets’ head coach Don Krusemark said. “Last year, she stabilized our outfield by playing right field for us. She’s got good speed, a great arm and is a great communicator which is something you need in the outfield.
“She brings a nice left-handed bat to our lineup and we’re counting on her to produce a lot of runs for us. She’s very much a leader because she’s been around and played in a lot of big games. She knows what it takes and will be a leader for us.
Emery, who will further her career next year at Chicago School of Engineering, single handedly powered West past Simley in last year’s Class AAA semifinals. She hit .383 with a .462 on base percentage as West captured its third state championship. She also totaled two home runs, eight doubles, 19 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
“I was just getting used to the way the Scarlets play softball when I joined the team three years ago,” Emery said. “I needed to find a spot since I never really played the outfield until I got here. I’ve tried to improve my hitting every year because offense is my favorite part of the game. I’ve worked on improving my bat speed and I am always looking to have quality at bats.
“I’ve learned the little niche of playing right field in knowing if the ball is going to spin away from me or where to play certain hitters. I worked on being able to throw people out from the outfield which has been super fun in tight situations. What makes this team good is our overall program in general. ... There’s expectations of success here and being in that culture leaves you something to prove.”
While West lost a trio of talented players — Abbi Stierlen, Lauryn Douglas and Lani Schoper — the Scarlets return a group of veterans in senior shortstop Breck Carlson, senior first baseman Lauren Raberge, junior center fielder Madelyn Bode, sophomore left fielder Jullian Olson and freshman catcher Lydia Banse.
“We have a lot of the girls back from last year so there’s definitely some returning talent,” Emery said. “We also have some younger players who are learning the way to play Scarlet softball. We have a super strong offense and we have the pitching to carry us throughout the year.”
The speedy Olson hit at a .381 clip and scored 15 runs last season while Carlson hit .315 with seven doubles, three home runs, 30 runs and 18 RBIs. Bode suffered a broken finger and didn’t have a plate appearance while playing a solid center field for the Scarlets.
Having lost Stierlen and Douglas, West will look to junior Brooklyn Geerdes (3-0, 0.0 ERA with 16 strikeouts and two walks) to bolster a pitching staff that also features freshman Maria Hagen and eighth-grader Maleah Grunst. Senior utility player Landrey Dubeau and junior Ashley Hamerski are also expected to see action.
“We’ve got some good players back who you might not have heard of,” Krusemark said. “They’re going to have to step up and play roles for us. I am confident they will, it’s just a matter of them getting some playing time at this level. We’re very athletic and have a lot of multi-sport athletes. ... They care about each other and they really want to do well.”
Scarlets win opener
Junior center fielder Bode’s one-out triple in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night ignited a five-run surge as Mankato West opened its softball season with a 5-1 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester Century at the Maverick Sports Dome.
After the Panthers scored their lone run off Geerdes in the top of the sixth, Bode’s shot into the left-center field gap set up Carlson’s RBI bunt fielder’s choice. Banse then bounced an RBI single through the hole on the right side before Grunst stroked a run-scoring double into right-center field. Grunst led the Scarlets with two hits while Geerdes ended up winning a three hitter, striking out five and walking one.
West plays April 6 at Jordan.
