Many prep sports teams enter their season with hopes of making it to the state tournament, or getting to a certain round or place in the section tournament.
Not the Mankato West softball team.
The Scarlets entered 2022 coming off a third-place finish at state, and with a strong cast of returners.
Entering the state tournament Thursday as the No. 2 seed in Class AAA, their eyes are firmly on the big prize.
“We wanted some tangible goals,” West coach Don Krusemark said. “Win the Big Nine (Conference) … win the section, and then obviously take the next step.”
The Scarlets got off to a 12-0 start this season, but there was some adversity late in the regular season, with four losses in 10 days. The final loss was an 8-1 setback at home to section and conference rival Mankato East on May 18.
West had defeated East 6-2 in April.
The Cougars ended up getting the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA.
“We don’t pay a whole lot of attention to the seedings. It’s what other people think, it’s not what we think,” Krusemark said. “I think it’s important to believe in what we feel. ...
“We went into the (section) tournament confident, whether we were the No. 1 seed or not. Confident that we could be in this position.”
That confidence translated onto the field, as the Scarlets got the mojo back and went 4-0 in section play, including two wins over East.
West only allowed three runs in the four section games, which was no surprise, as pitching is their strength.
Seniors Abbi Stierlen and Lauryn Douglas have been aces since they were freshmen, and 2022 was no different.
Stierlen is 9-2 with a 1.72 earned-run average and 69 strikeouts, while Douglas has an 8-2 record with a 1.82 ERA and 51 strikeouts.
“They’ve been our leaders all year,” Krusemark said. “We just try to complement what they do on the mound, because we know that they’re going to throw strikes and make the other team put the ball in play … we know that they’re going to do the job for us.”
The duo has been just as good offensively.
Stierlen leads West with a .512 batting average, five home runs, 29 runs scored and 48 RBIs. Douglas ranks second with a .455 batting average, and also has 28 runs and 24 RBIs.
Those two drive the bus, but West has plenty of depth and experience.
Senior Lani Schoper is in her fifth varsity season, currently supporting a .373 batting average. Breck Carlson (.341), Lydia Banse (.448), Carlee Emery (.356) and Carly Nelson (.320) have also been major contributors.
“We’re deep and experienced,” Krusemark said. “We had to use that experience in sections. We went up against some pretty good teams there, and the kids didn’t show any panic.”
West, which was the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA tournament last season, fell to Big Nine rival Winona in the semifinals.
The Scarlets were down early that game, but made a spirited comeback before eventually losing 7-6 in extra innings.
West lost to Winona 7-5 in May, and the Winhawks are the No. 1 seed in Class AAA.
“They just scored one more run than us,” Krusemark said of the state semifinal last year. “We can use that to look back on and to know how to handle that.
“Hopefully we can find ourselves in that spot again and be able to come out on top.”
West opens the tournament against Monticello at 11 a.m. Thursday at Caswell Park.
