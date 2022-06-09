NORTH MANKATO — Eighth-grade catcher Lydia Banse's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Mankato West softball team to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Simley in a Class AAA semifinal clash Thursday night at Caswell Park.
West (22-4) fell behind 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth after the Spartans (15-8) received a solo home run in the top of the second from Rowan Smith and a two-run blast from Olivia Hennager two innings later. However, senior right-hander Abbi Stierlen settled in from that point, and the Scarlets rallied with a pair of runs in the fourth and single tallies in the fifth and seventh.
Stierlen allowed three total hits while striking out 14 and walking one. West, which defeated Monticello 5-1 in Thursday's quarterfinal round, showed its grit and determination the rest of the way to earn a rematch with Big Nine Conference rival Winona in today's 1:30 p.m. title game. The Winhawks downed West 7-6 in last year's state semifinal round and 7-5 in this year's regular-season game.
"My defense stayed behind me until we got some big hits," Stierlen said. "Carlee (Emery) came up with a couple of big hits, and then Lydia came through at the end when we had runners on in that situation. I felt I had pretty good control and Lydia has a great game behind the plate. I was a little nervous down 3-0, but I knew once we got through the order a few times we'd get our runs."
Trailing 3-0 off sophomore right-hander Taylor Gallahue, the Scarlets trimmed the deficit to 3-2 when senior DP Carly Nelson reached on an infield single and Carlee Emery smacked a two-run shot well over the center-field fence. Emery, who doubled in her first at-bat, then bounced an RBI single into right field to tie things at 3.
"I came in knowing I wanted to make it to the state championship game," Emery said. "Even thought I didn't get any defensive plays, I was able to hit the ball and do it with my bat. I got up to bat knowing that if we didn't do something, it probably wasn't going to be good for the outcome of the game. I saw Carly Nelson get on so I knew I needed to keep it going and it went over.
"I just needed a base hit the next time because there were two runners on. I just needed to get the ball on the barrel and I did. This team doesn't quit and we don't make many errors. We always keep plugging away trying to get runs so as we keep going knowing that things will start to fall for us. ... We just keep fighting."
After the Scarlets stranded two runners in the sixth, junior shortstop Breck Carlson drew a lead-off walk in the seventh. After an infield out and a strikeout, Banse, who threw out two runners attempting to steal, sliced a bullet into left-center field for the game-winner. Emery collected a trio of hits in the contest while Banse and senior first baseman Lauryn Douglas ripped two each.
"It kind of scary at the end, but I knew I just needed to take a deep breath and hit the ball," Banse said. "I think getting a hit the time before gave me a little bit of confidence. It was right there so it was good enough to hit. We were down, but we knew we could come back. They were leaving right away on the bases so I just let it fly. We might not get back here the next few years so we have to savor it while it lasts."
West left fielder Jillian Olsen also came up with nifty diving snap in the sixth to keep things even.
"Some people may underestimate an eighth-grader, but she doesn't play like one," West coach Don Krusemark said. "She's been clutch the second half of the season and has been everything advertised. Carlee Emery is one of our leaders and she can play as well. She hits for a lot of extra bases and is a good outfielder as well. Our defense was good and that is an area we work on a lot."
Monticello (15-10) grabbed an early lead on Kallie Finkbeiner's solo home run in the top of the first before the Scarlets scored twice in their initial at-bat. Senior second baseman Lani Schoper singled, stole second and scored on Douglas' double to deep center field. Stierlen, who scattered six hits while fanning five and walking one, followed with a run-scoring single.
West added three runs in the bottom of the sixth when Emery and Lauren Raberge singled in front of Schoper's two-out RBI base hit. Douglas then belted a two-run double to close out the scoring. Douglas, Schoper and Olsen banged out two hits apiece for the winners, who ended up with 10 hits.
