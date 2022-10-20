The Mankato West football team (8-0) got the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAAA, it was announced Thursday.
West, which has a bye in the quarterfinals, will host the winner of No. 4 Chaska and No. 5 New Prague in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Todnem Field. Chanhassen (7-1) got the No. 2 seed despite finishing slightly ahead of the Scarlets in the QRF rankings.
No. 6 Mankato East will play at No. 3 Waconia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In Section 2AA, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola secured the No. 1 seed after completing a perfect regular season with a 46-8 win over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Wednesday.
The Spartans host No. 8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Loyola Field.
Also in Section 2AA, No. 2 Blue Earth Area will host No. 7 Le Sueur-Henderson, while No. 3 Maple River will host No. 6 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Blooming Prairie, the No. 4 seed, will have a home game against No. 5 Medford.
No. 5 St. Peter will play a road game at No. 4 Jordan in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday.
Waseca got the No. 1 seed in Section 3AAA and will have a home game in the semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29.
In the Section 3AAA quarterfinals Tuesday, No. 2 Farimont will host No. 7 Belle Plaine, and No. 3 Luverne has a home game against No. 6 New Ulm. No. 4 Tri-City United will host No. 5 Worthington.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran, the No. 3 seed in Section 3AA, will host No. 6 Sibley East in a quarterfinal Tuesday. No. 4 Redwood Valley gets a home game against No. 5 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, and No. 7 St. James will travel to No. 2 Pipestone Area.
No. 5 United South Central will play at No. 4 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in the Section 2A quarterfinals Tuesday.
Other Section 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday include No. 8 Cleveland at No. 1 Lester Prairie, and No. 7 New Ulm Cathedral at No. 2 Mayer Lutheran. No. 6 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton plays at No. 3 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
In nine-man, No. 6 Nicollet will play at No. 3 Cedar Mountain in Section 2. In Section 3, No. 7 Madelia will open against No. 2 Hills-Beaver Creek.
