If you’ve ever been to a high school soccer game in southern Minnesota, you know how much of a factor the wind can be.
What is already a tactical game by nature, can become even more calculated.
This was the case Tuesday, when the West boys soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against St. Peter on a windy day at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field in St. Peter.
It’s been a fantastic start to the season for the Scarlets under new head coach Dan Blaisdell. The Scarlets are 6-2-2 after going 3-14-1 last season.
St. Peter’s biggest challenge thus far, has been adjusting to the loss of prolific attackers Jade Riecks and Ken Ringler. The duo accounted for more than 80 percent of the Saints’ goals a season ago. The transition has been smooth for the most part, with the Saints sitting at 6-1-2.
“It’s very important for this group to have everyone doing their job rather than just two guys carrying the load,” St. Peter soccer coach Alex Nadeau said. “The young guys have really stepped up this year.”
With the wind at their backs, the Saints got the better of things in the first half.
It started just four minutes into the game when the Saints’ Abdifatah Osman played a corner into the box that was headed off the bar Yahye Mohamed.
Minutes later, West got its best chance of the half when Ahmed Mohamed played a through ball to Tyler Makela that Makela fired just wide. The Scarlets got another decent look off a Makela corner kick that was shot wide by Caspar Olseth.
It was all St. Peter for the remainder of the half
Obet Alvarez fired just over the net from in close on a service from Seth Reicks. Just prior to a water break in the 20th minute, West goalkeeper Nick Lundberg made a key save on a Cooper Dean shot. The Saints had another golden opportunity in the just two minutes later when Lundberg was caught away from the net. Yahye Mohamed shot just high.
The chances for the Saints got even better in the closing minutes, but Lundberg and the Scarlets defense continued to be up to the task.
Dean and Osman had point blank opportunities in front of Lundberg off a long throw. Both shots were blocked by Scarlet defenders. St. Peter’s final chance came when Yahye Mohamed hit the bar from 30 yards out in the seventh minute.
“From the first step we took, we needed to have a better mindset,” Ahmed Mohamed said. “It’s certainly a lesson learned.”
The second half was much more even with West having the wind at their back.
The opening minutes were tightly contested with both teams struggling to generate offense. West finally got its first shot on goal in the 23rd minute. The only good chance for the Scarlets came on an Ahmed Mohamed shot from the box in the 11th minute. Jaden Neubauer made the save for the Saints.
Overtime brought little in the way of offense. Ridwan Jeh fired a free kick high for the Saints in the first five-minute period, but that was the only decent chance for either team.
“I thought we had more chances than they did, but I don’t see the tie as a bad thing,” Nadeau said. “I’m certainly proud of the way my guys competed.”
West now gets ready for Pack the Stands on Saturday against Mankato East.
“We need to maintain our shape and play within ourselves,” Blaisdell said. “I know Jerrad (Aspelund, East’s coach) will have those guys ready to play, and we need to match it.”
