NEW ULM — Last season, Mankato West made it to the winners' bracket finals of the Section 2AAA baseball tournament.
However, the favored Scarlets ran into a hot-hitting team from Marshall, that ended up beating West twice to win the section championship.
It was a tough loss to take.
"We all know what happened (last year) so we didn't really talk about it," West senior Tanner Shumski said. "This game has kinda had our number the last few years so you're always thinking about that. You really want to get to that championship game without a loss."
The top-seeded Scarlets overcame an early deficit to defeat No. 2 seed Mankato East 6-1 in the winners' bracket final of the Section 2AAA baseball tournament Tuesday at Johnson Park. West had already defeated East twice during the regular season, 9-2 and 13-1.
"They came out hitting right away, and it's East vs. West so it's already a big deal," West coach Scott Pick said. "This group of seniors are leaders and winners so they know what to do in big games."
The Cougars used three straight hits, capped by Dylan Kopesky's RBI single, to lead 1-0 in the first at-bat, but West got that run back in the second inning when Shumski lined a two-out, RBI single to center.
"You always want to get that run back as soon as you can," Pick said. "But we know if we give up one, we got to get one to have a chance to win."
West (22-1) went ahead 3-1 in the third on Riley Bersaw's two-out, bases-loaded double to center, but a third run was cut down at the plate on a perfect relay from Hunter Milow to shortstop Matthew Werk to catcher Kyle Bridger.
In the fourth, West's Zander Dittbenner lined a two-run single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-1, and Avery Stock added an RBI double for a 6-1 lead.
After that Shumski was nearly unhittable, retiring the final 13 batters. He allowed four hits with nine strikeouts in the complete game.
"Their game plan was hit my fastball," Shumski said. "They came out hitting, but when we got the lead, we had a quick inning (in the field) and got right back to the bats. We had all the momentum."
West finished with nine hits, getting two from Stock and Shumski.
"We're going to enjoy this tonight, but we'll practice (Wednesday)," Shumski said. "We have one more game to win."
East's Jacob Eggert pitched a complete game, with four walks and two strikeouts.
East (14-9) ended up playing New Prague in an elimination game later Tuesday and lost 1-0.
West faces New Prague in the section championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Park.
In Section 2A at ISG Field, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's defeated Sleepy Eye in an elimination game and downed Martin County West 4-2 in the second game. St. Mary's plays New Ulm Cathedral in the championship game Thursday at ISG Field.
In Section 2AA, Belle Plaine defeated New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 13-2 in five innings at Gaylord. Belle Plaine played New Ulm late Tuesday in another elimination game.
