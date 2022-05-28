NORTH MANKATO — Not everybody may have their licenses just yet, but the members of the Mankato West softball squad moved into the driver's seat of the Section 2AAA tournament with a convincing 9-2 win over local rival Mankato East on Saturday at Caswell Park.
The victory leaves the Scarlets as the only unbeaten team in the playoffs and will have to be defeated twice to be denied a state tournament berth. East and Marshall are the once-beaten teams still left and play each other at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a shot at West.
Saturday's highly anticipated showdown between Class AAA's No. 1-ranked Scarlets and fifth-ranked Cougars, who were the No. 1 seed, was close for two innings before West began to pull away.
The Scarlets scored an unearned run in the top of the first off starter Kylinn Stangl on a two-base throwing error, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single by Abbi Stierlen. Although the score was only 1-0, it relieved some pressure on the Scarlets.
"To get the lead early like that makes a big difference," said West first baseman Lauryn Douglas, who led her team's attack with a pair of two-run singles. "Especially for (our pitcher) Abbi. She can be a little more relaxed. It relaxes our defense and hitters, too."
Stierlen agreed: "You're a little less nervous when you have the lead. You can concentrate on what needs to be done without having to worry about being too perfect."
The Cougars, who appeared tight from the start, gave up three more runs in the third. A pair of walks, a bunt single by Lani Schoper, two errors and a two-run single by Douglas made it 4-0. West chased starter Stangl, who gave way to Madison Mangulis.
Mangulis retired three straight batters to end the third and pitched a scoreless fourth before West put the game out of reach with a five-run fifth. Two more errors, base hits by Lydia Banse, Jillian Olsen and Douglas and a big three-homer to left by Lauren Raberge fueled the rally.
"I was looking for a fastball and she gave me one," Raberge said. "It felt good the instant I hit it. The whole team hit pretty well today."
East finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. A base hit by Emily Hacker, an RBI double to left by Sydney Jacobs and a run-scoring single by Peyton Stevermer accounted for the runs.
That capped the game's scoring as the right-handed Stierlen scattered eight hits, struck out eight and walked one in the complete-game win. She ended the game by striking out No. 4 hitter Stangl with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh.
West finished with 10 hits and has now outscored the opposition 22-2 in the tournament.
"Our bats have come around again," Douglas said. "We were in a little slump there in our last game with East and then against Winona and Owatonna. But now everybody in the lineup is swinging the bat well."
West (19-4) is off until Thursday when it takes on the winner of Tuesday's East-Marshall game. Game time Thursday is 5 p.m. with a second game to follow at 7 p.m. if necessary.
