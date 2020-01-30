After Mankato West’s narrow 95-90 victory a year ago, it seemed apparent that the annual crosstown boys swimming and diving meet was bound to be a good one.
Both teams have had strong seasons, and the rivalry tends showcase the team aspect of what is sometimes thought to be individual sport.
The dual lived up to its billing, as West edged Mankato East/Loyola 93-90 Thursday at the East pool.
“Our top-end depth is getting a lot stronger,” West coach Andy Viker said. “I was really happy with the way we competed tonight.”
Added East coach Dave Burgess: “Our guys did a great job, their guys did a great job. Tonight, they were just a little stronger than us.”
Charlie Simpson was a two-event winner for West, while Logan Gustafson and Dave Wedzina were double winners for the Cougars.
Simpson won the 50-yard freestyle at 22.37, along with the 100 butterfly in 57.33.
Gustafson won the 500 freestyle at 5:17.52 and 200 freestyle at 1:54.22. Wedzina paced the field in the 200 individual medley at 2:10.7 and also took the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.57.
One of the meet’s most entertaining duals came in diving, where East’s Cole Javens battled West’s Carson Deichman. Javens ended up edging Deichman 154.70-152.35.
“Both of our divers have come a long way this year and are really starting to click,” Burgess said. “Tonight, Javens getting that win ... that was awesome.”
For West, it’s been all about figuring out who fits where. Unlike some coaches, Viker is very hesitant to have swimmers specialize in certain events. He worries it may limit certain swimmers and keep them from trying events at which they might be better.
One of the method’s success stories this year has been Hayden Maxwell, who finished second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.63.
“We put him (Maxwell) in the breaststroke, and now he’s our best breaststroker,” Viker said.
The Cougars started with a young team but have gotten contributions from some unexpected places.
Joseph Breiter, Logan Kijenski and Chayton Schmidt are among those who have made big strides.
The teams now begin to taper with playoff time just around the corner. Each has hopes of sending multiple individuals and relays to state, but both coaches talked about the variety of things that can go wrong.
Fighting sickness, along with eating well and getting good sleep will be major focuses down the stretch.
“I know we’ve been putting in a lot of yardage throughout the year,” Wedzina said. “We haven’t started our taper yet, and that’s when we start to see the big time drops.”
Other individual winners include West’s Brandon Whitney (25.14) in the 100 free, and Ethan Bartell (59.75) in the 100 backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.