In almost any other season, Mankato West girls swimming and diving coach Dave Burgess would have seen this coming.
The Scarlets have put together a 7-2 dual-meet season and recently won the true-team section to earn a berth in the state tournament. Burgess knew he had a strong team coming back this season, but with COVID concerns and pool availability problems over the summer, he had no idea what to expect when the Scarlets first hit the water.
“There was little summer club activity, and I had to cancel my techniques camp as well,” he said. “We had to spend most of the preseason just trying to get our swimmers back into shape.”
The process was accomplished more quickly than expected, due in large part to the team’s nine returning seniors, most of whom contribute regularly on varsity. A solid diving crew and the emergence of ninth-grader Ella Lee have also been key factors in the team’s success.
This year’s top point-scorers have been senior Sophia Leonard and three sophomores — Olivia Leonard, Catherine Bittner and Lucy Vogt. Olivia Leonard is the school’s record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.99.
“She has a chance to break her own record this year, but Bittner is right there with her,” Burgess said. “Bittner has a chance to set it, too.”
West’s top medley relay team of Sophia Leonard (backstroke), Bittner (breaststroke), Lee (butterfly) and Vogt (freestyle) also has a shot at the Scarlets’ record of 2:06.75.
Unlike her head coach, Sophia Leonard is not at all surprised by what the team has been able to accomplish.
“I knew we had a lot of good swimmers coming back,” she said. “We lost only one senior, we just had to spend a lot of time at the beginning of the season getting into shape.”
Sophia Leonard said the goals this year are the same as always: finish as high as possible in the true-team state meet and qualify as many people as possible to the regular state meet.
“We have a lot of seniors back, and we have a foreign exchange student (from Spain) who is helping us, too. I’m looking forward to a strong finish to the season.”
Burgess doesn’t get to talk up his diving crew very often, mostly because he rarely has depth in that event.
“There have been some years where haven’t had any divers at all,he said. “That’s a big zero during dual meets and invites.”
This year is different, however The team’s diving foursome is led by senior Jen Sikel, eighth-grader Anna Kapsner, sophomore Ella Potocnik and junior Zoey Hermel.
“They all have gymnastics or dance backgrounds,” Burgess said. “Those kinds of student-athletes tend to make good divers.”
West closed out the dual meet season Tuesday with a 94-86 win over crosstown rival Mankato East/Loyola at the East pool.
Sophia Leonard was in on four winning performances, including the 100 freestyle (56.37), 100 backstroke (1:06.58) and two relays. Lee, Olivia Leonard and Vogt each won two events.
Junior Jayne Satre (200 free, 2:06.54; 500 free, 5:41.43) was a double-winner to pace East.
