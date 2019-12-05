MANKATO — Ethan Bartell won two events and anchored a winning relay as Mankato West lost 93-82 to Rochester Century in a Big Nine Conference boys swimming meet Thursday.
Bartell won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.02 and 100 backstroke in 1:00.61.
Bartell joined with Connor Berger, Hayden Maxwell and Jackson Koeneman to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:47.42.
Carson Deichman placed first in the 1-meter diving with 139.9 points.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.