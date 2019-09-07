PRIOR LAKE — Mankato West took second, and St. Peter was fourth at the six-team Prior Lake Invitational swimming and diving meet on Saturday..
Prior Lake won with 611 points. West had 403, and St. Peter had 241.
West had three first-place finishes, all involving Olivia Leonard. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.58. Leonard, Sophia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.5 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.4.
St. Peter had three third-place finishes: the 200 medley relay team of Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer; the 200 free relay team of of Graft, Landsom, Hannah Denzer and Kelly; and Kelly in the 100 breaststroke.
