Mankato West's Lauryn Douglas and Mankato East/Loyola's Kezia Kim have grown up playing tennis together.
Whether it's a casual game in the summer, a camp at Gustavus Adolphus or a crucial matchup in the crosstown rivalry, they've spent a lot of time together on the local courts.
However, in a year filled with anxiety and uncertainty, being on those same courts together was no longer a given, which made their No. 1 singles match Tuesday a celebration as much as a competition.
"It's kind of fun playing each other and seeing where we got," Douglas said. "It's competitive, but it's nice to just play someone that you're friends with."
Douglas defeated Kim 6-0, 6-0 as the Scarlets beat East 6-1 in a Big Nine Conference match Tuesday at the West courts.
"It was really fun," Kim said. "It was a little frustrating at times, but that's just tennis. ... She's a really great player."
The Scarlets swept the singles matches, as Payton Douglas, McKenna Schreiber and Natalie Zarn were all winners.
In doubles, West's Elli Kim and Anna Egeland won at No. 1, as did the Scarlets' Julia Ulman and Lillian Schmidt at No. 2.
The East/Loyola pairing of Lizzy Boerboom and Emma Riebel won at No. 3 doubles.
"Happy to see the girls fight back against some adversity today," West coach Darwin Silva said of the win. "East is a pretty resilient team ... they clawed back in a couple matches. I was happy to see some of those girls respond."
Coming into the fall sports season, one of the biggest questions for everyone involved was will the season feel meaningful?
A big part of that question had to do with postseason play, which seemed unlikely back in August. That's now changed, as the Minnesota State High School League Board of directors announced tennis will have a team-only section tournament.
"It was fun to tell them, you could just see the smiles kind of light up," East/Loyola co-head tennis coach Carter Dahl said. "To get to know that they'll actually get to play in the postseason was really cool for them."
Added Kim: "I wasn't expecting it to happen because of COVID and everything. Now that it's happening, I'm excited I get to do sections with my team."
The team competition is always key, but for players like Kim and Douglas, the individual side of things is also important. Going to state individually was on the radar for both in the preseason, but there's been no clarity on the status of state tournaments, including the individual and team tournaments.
"I still try to work as hard as I can to make it to state even if I don't know," Lauryn Douglas said. "There's always that possibility that we will have individual state, and it's definitely one of my goals."
SINGLES: 1--Lauryn Douglas (W) def. Kezia Kim 6-0, 6-0; 2--Payton Douglas (W) def. Tiegan Richards 6-1, 6-3; 3--McKenna Schreiber (W) def. Arika Kleinschmidt 6-1, 6-2; 4--Natalie Zarn (W) def. Grace Morgan 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
DOUBLES: 1--Elli Kim and Anna Egeland (W) def. Adriana Kleinschmidt and Hannah Rigdon 6-4, 6-3; 2--Julia Ulman and Lillian Schmidt def. Kamy Bartolo and Arissa Leddy 6-2, 7-6; 3--Lizzy Boerboom and Emma Riebel (E) def. Ella Betters and Hannah Snyder-Hansen 6-3, 6-2.
