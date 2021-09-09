The Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West girls tennis teams entered the season in very different places.
West returned much of its varsity lineup from 2020, while the Cougars lost 16 seniors.
That gap in experience was a major factor Thursday, as the Scarlets defeated the Cougars 7-0 at the East courts to win “The Cup” — the traveling trophy between the two schools — for a third straight season.
“We’re excited, we love to have The Cup at Mankato West’s shed,” West’s Lily Schmidt said. “It’s always nice getting to walk into practice, get the balls and see that we’ve got it.”
West has dropped two matches so far this season, but for the most part, high expectations have been met and there are still some big postseason goals.
The highlight to this point came a few weeks ago when No. 1 singles player Lauryn Douglas became the program’s all-time leader in singles victories, surpassing Lexi Miller’s previous mark of 66.
Douglas got her 70th career victory Thursday, defeating Sidney Jacobs 6-3, 6-0, but it didn’t come easy. Douglas was down in the first set before coming on strong late to get the victory.
Jacobs, who is new to No. 1 singles this season, has embraced the challenge of playing the opponents’ best. She especially enjoyed getting to play against Douglas for the first time officially.
“I know how good of a player Lauryn is, playing her in multiple sports,” Jacobs said. “Playing her early in the season in an unofficial match, you can tell she just hits her spots and knows where to place the ball.”
Added West coach Jeff Thomae: “(Douglas) just started a little slow ... what I can always count on with Lauryn is that she’s going to fight until the last point is played.”
Despite the loss to West, East/Loyola coach Ryan Fredrickson is very happy with the state of his program after all the graduations.
Early on, he had to teach philosophies and tactics to many of the newer players, but they’ve responded well. The Cougars (2-7) have already won two conference matches, tying their season total from 2020.
“It was like a new team to me ... I was learning all their names. They didn’t know my style of play,” Fredrickson said. “We basically got to know each other together.
“Now that we have the rhythm of practice down, we kind of know what’s expected. We’re seeing progress every day.”
The Scarlets have a quadrangular meet Saturday at Waseca. East/Loyola plays Monday at New Prague.
SINGLES: 1—Lauryn Douglas (W) def. Sidney Jacobs 6-3, 6-0; 2—Payton Douglas (W) def. Tiegen Richards 6-0, 6-0; 3—McKenna Schreiber (W) def. Baylee Knott 6-0, 6-0; 4—Riley Lowe (W) def. Kalea Homich 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES: 1—Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn (W) def. Peyton Stevermer and Addi Wassman 6-1, 6-1; 2—Julia Ulman and Khale Downs (W) def. Ashlyn Leddy and Hanna Westman 6-0, 6-0; 3—Renn Corley and Ella Betters (W) def. Mylie Gleason and Brynja Flitter 6-1, 6-2.
