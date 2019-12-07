HUTCHINSON — The Mankato West boys swimming and diving team took fourth and East/Loyola was fifth at the seven-team Hutchinson Invitational on Saturday.
Rosemount won with 537.5 points. The Scarlets had 335, and the Cougars had 323.5.
West’s Charlie Simpson won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.79 and the 100 freestyle in 51.96. He was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay, along with Ethan Bartell, Jackson Koeneman and Brandon Whitney (3:31.39).
Bartell was third in the 100 butterfly (59.51), and Whitney was third in the 100 free (53.55).
For East/Loyola, Logan Gustafson was third in the 200 freestyle (1:55.67), and Dave Wedzina was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.40). Wedzina, Gustafson, Matthew Wedzina and Jack Slunecka were third in the 400 free relay (3:37.98).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.