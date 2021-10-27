Senior outside hitter Grace Banse smacked 18 kills Wednesday night as a first set rally propelled Mankato West to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 Section 2AAA quarterfinal win over a tenacious Mankato East outfit at the West gym.
East (9-14) used an 8-0 surge to gain a 13-11 lead in Game 1 on senior middle hitter Lexi Karge’s kill. After a trio of kills from senior outside hitter Mackenzie Schweim and another from Madison Mangulis boosted the advantage to 18-14, a pair of ace serves from West’s Trinity Jackson along with ace hits from Brooklyn Brovold and Abigail Olenius put the Scarlets on top 19-18.
Mangulis ripped a sideline kill to put East on the brink of an opening-set win. However, Banse fired two kills in between a blast from Sydney McGraw and the Scarlets (16-10) escaped with the triumph. Brovold ended up with 11 kills for the winners, who also received seven kills from Gabby Peterson and 21 set assists and 17 service points from Madelyn Allex.
“It was a really competitive match and we just came out and executed tonight,” Banse said. “East is really good at covering the block and they are very scrappy. We knew this would be a close match and it was fun to be a part of it. The momentum shifts were huge for us. We all have the ability and we know we can build off each other when we execute like we did tonight.”
Allex’s 10-point service run to start Game 2 featured two kills each from Banse and McGraw along with an ace hit from Jackson. This time, it was the Cougars turn to battle back behind the attacking of Schweim. East eventually cut the deficit to 24-22 on back-to-back blocks from Mangulis before Brovold’s winner ended a lengthy rally which saw a handful of nifty defensive plays.
“These matches are always interesting and it is fun to see who can shake off the jitters first,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “We sort of struggled that first game and had to work harder than maybe we should have.
“East did a much better job of serve receiving this time and they adjusted their lineup to get bigger blocks on our outside hitters. They have a smart coach and some very good athletes, but we just stepped up a little bit. If there is ever a time to peak this is when you want to do it. We have everyone equally participating and it’s a huge thing for a coach to have confidence in everyone.”
East took a 10-9 lead in the final game on two ace blocks from Karge. Banse’s cross-court blast began a six-point run on Allex’s serve. Banse and Schweim then traded ace hits until Jackson’s spike made it 19-16. After the Cougars closed to within 19-8 on a Schweim kill, Peterson registered five kills to help close out the 25-19 win.
“We came out with a lot of fire, but then we got in a little slump and that makes it tough for us to come back at times,” Schweim, sporting a scrape on her forehead after diving into the bleachers, said. “We bounced back in the second and third games. We kept our energy up after that 10-0 run and really wanted it. Our serve receive was better tonight. ... They just outplayed us when they needed to.”
Schweim paced the Cougars with 16 kills while Karge finished with six kills and four blocks. Sophomore setter Halle Huber collected 26 assists and sophomore Destiny Reasner came up with a team-best 18 digs. Senior Abbi Stierlen tallied 25 digs for the Scarlets, who also got 17 set assists from Jackson.
“We knew if we had any chance that our passes had to be there and the kids were more on their feet looking for the short ball,” East coach Dan Blasl said. “Our talking was much better than last time when we were just too quiet. You have to take a good team out when you can and we just couldn’t shut the door. ... We tried like heck and it might have been different if we got Game 1 from them.”
West travels to Willmar Friday for a semifinal match.
