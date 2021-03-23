MANKATO — All week, Mekhi Collins was getting scholarship offers to play college football.
Kansas State, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa all offered invitations to the Mankato West junior receiver to join their football programs, becoming the sixth Division I colleges to woo the 6-foot-5 Collins.
But on Tuesday night, Collins had several reminders that he’s pretty good at basketball, too, rebounding hard, dunking on the fast break and nailing a corner 3-pointer.
“Whichever season is going on, that’s what I’m focused on,” said Collins, who favored basketball until the last couple of years. “When it’s football season, I’m locked into football. When it’s basketball season, that’s my mindset.”
Collins scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead West to a 61-36 victory over Willmar in the semifinals of the Section 2AAA boys basketball tournament Tuesday at the West gym. Collins became the seventh player in program history to reach 1,000 points.
“I couldn’t do any of this without my teammates,” Collins said. “These dudes are just fun to be around. It’s like another family.”
West (15-4), the No. 1 seed, was playing without two guards, starter Brady Haugum and top reserve Aidan Corbett, but a quick start eased some concern.
“Defensively, we were really locked in early in the year, but then we had a couple weeks where we struggled a little,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “Before the (playoff game against New Ulm), we had a week where we could just reset and go back to fundamentals and get refocused. I was really happy with the effort tonight.”
Louis Magers had a couple of inside baskets to get West the early lead at 7-0.
Willmar (7-13), the fifth seed that knocked out Hutchinson in Friday’s quarterfinals, had its best stretch midway through the first half, cutting the lead to 16-10, but the Scarlets figured out the zone and dunks by Buom Jock and Collins sparked a 13-2 run over the final six minutes, extending the lead to 29-12.
The defense forced nine turnovers, and West was plus-4 on the rebounds.
“Our (man-to-man) offense is pretty good,” Drexler said. “Give Willmar credit. They hadn’t played any zone on film, and it took us three, four possessions to figure things out.”
In the second half, the lead grew to 30 with four minutes remaining as the Scarlets kept attacking the basket. Collins hit a 3-pointer with 11 minutes to play to reach 1,000 points.
“He’s a three-year starter so he has the experience,” Drexler said. “His leadership is something that’s grown. He’s improved his shooting range. He’s a fantastic team player. He’ll do anything you ask of him. And it’s fantastic that we get to have him here another year.”
Jock added 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds, and Mason Ellwein scored 15 points.
West hosts Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday in the Section 2AAA championship game. The Scarlets haven’t been to the state tournament since 2009.
“It’s going to be tough because Marshall is a good program,” Collins said. “We just need to play defense and bring the energy, and we can go to state.”
