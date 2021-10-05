MANKATO — An aggressive Mankato West volleyball team used a solid serving attack and versatile offense to defeat Mankato East 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Tuesday at the West gym.
West received 15 kills and three ace serves from senior outside hitter Grace Banse in improving to 13-9, 5-2 in the Big Nine. Seniors Brooklyn Brovold and Abby Olenius added seven kills apiece.
"Tonight was so much fun," Banse said. "Having the student section full makes everything electric. We just built off each other and the competition. We work on our serves a lot in practice so we know we can be aggressive.
"I was surprised we won in three games because usually East-West matches are highly competitive. It could have went either way."
West, which fired 14 ace serves to the Cougars' three, opened up a 10-5 lead in Game 1 behind a trio of kills from Banse and ace hits from Olenius and Trinity Jackson.
East (9-10, 4-5) trimmed the lead to 12-8 before Banse's kill triggered a four-point run. Banse closed things out with three kills, including a game-ending bullet.
"This is always a fun match because you never know what's going to happen," West coach Stacy Jackson said. "Everybody's always nervous and excited, but it was good to see our girls step up and play well.
"We definitely serve-received well and were on top of our hitting. We're doing a good job of hitting our spots with our serves. East has a lot of scrappy players, and our goal was to shut them down. We needed to put up a block into the right spot."
Trailing 12-11 in Game 2, two ace serves from Banse, along with kills from Jackson and Brovold, sparked a 7-0 surge. Brovold smacked three more kills as the Scarlets gained a 25-22 decision.
"We felt if we would play our game, we could match their intensity," East coach Dan Blasl said. "But they just kept swinging and kept us off balance enough where we couldn't get into our offense. We just couldn't get over that hill."
East, which got eight kills from senior Mackenzie Schweim and six kills and four blocks from senior Lexi Karge, controlled the early stages of the third set. However, the Scarlets relentless pressure eventually closed things out.
"I thought we played hard as a team, but things weren't always there for us," Schweim said. "Our feet weren't moving so our passes were a little bit off.
"We just got caught in a funk, and they were rolling. We kept getting down in a hole and just couldn't get out of it."
Senior libero Abbi Stierlen came up with 20 digs for the Scarlets, a day after she became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 digs in a career.
East hosts Albert Lea on Thursday, while West is off until Tuesday when it hosts Owatonna.
