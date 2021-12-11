Mankato West parlayed an early 15-0 surge with a second-half opening 14-0 burst Saturday night to get past Winona 54-47 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game at the West gym.
Senior guard Cornell Ayers' right-wing 3-pointer triggered the initial run which produced a 17-2 lead on senior forward Louis Magers' left-side triple six minutes into the highly-intense contest. Senior wing Mekhi Collins, who led the Scarlets with 20 points and 11 rebounds, got an inside bucket to start the second half as Magers' close-range banker with 12:12 to go built a 37-18 advantage.
"Basketball is a game of jumps like that, so it was good to get out and gell with a little bit different group than last year," Magers, who finished with 12 points and eight boards, said. "Defense wins us most of our games and that's where we had most of our success last year. We work on getting stops and we're all willing to do it. It was a pretty physical game, so as the year goes on we'll finish at the rim a little more."
Collins put through three baskets in the early stages before the Winhawks (0-1) used a 10-0 run to creep within 17-12 on senior wing Jasper Hedin's dunk off a turnover. Collins then converted a twisting fastbreak layup before Ayers' basket off a Collins assist gave the Scarlets a 23-18 lead at the break. Junior guard Charlie VandeBerg led Winona with 13 points, while Hedin added 12 points and eight rebounds.
It looked like West's second surge would put things away as a 37-18 cushion with 12:12 remaining seemed comfortable. However, VandeBerg's three-point play and an aggressive full-court press turned the tide. After the Winhawks closed within 39-28, Collins' steal and thunderous driving dunk ended a lengthy defensive possession and stymied some of the Hawks' momentum.
"I feel like the home advantage really set us apart tonight," Collins said. "I felt coming out in the first half and setting the tone right away really helped us out a lot. Their zone was very active and they wanted this game as much as we did. I feel like our offense is something we can work on for sure, but if we keep doing what we're doing, that it will come and we'll be alright.
"We pride ourselves on our defense and really practice on it a lot. I think it's so good because of all the long arms we have and quick feet movement. Our communication has gotten a lot better over the years and that comes from the underclassmen feeding off what the seniors are saying."
Winona kept things interesting down the stretch, but Collins' twisting three-point play along with eight free throws closed things out for the Scarlets. Senior guard Aidan Corbett ended up with nine points for the winners, who also received seven points from Ayers.
"We've still only had three practices with everyone there so it's going to take some time to get that first unit playing together," West coach Jeremy Drexler said. "We kind of forgot at times what to do against their press and zone. We have to get the reserves to get into the flow as well. We got kind of lazy late in the game defensively, too, which made it closer than it should have been."
West (2-0) plays Friday at Rochester Mayo.
