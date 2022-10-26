The Mankato West volleyball team squandered leads of 9-1 and 15-9 against Hutchinson on Wednesday in the third set of the Section 2AAA playoff game at the West gym.
The Tigers came all the way back to tie the game at 19-19 and then 24-24, but consecutive kills by West sophomore Ella Olson sealed the victory and completed a three-game sweep for the Scarlets. West won 27-25, 25-23, 26-24.
“Sometimes that happens,” West’s Gabi Peterson said of blowing the early lead in Game 3. “The main thing is we kept our composure and were able to close out the match.
“We played them earlier this season and beat them 3-1. I think we learned from that match, made some adjustments and were able to sweep them this time around.”
The opening game was close throughout with Hutchinson building a 12-7 lead before the Scarlets clawed back to within 20-17. West then reeled off four straight points on kills by Olson, Adriah Gilbertson and Peterson and a mishit by Hutch.
West eventually pulled ahead 24-23 but the Tigers tied it at 25. Olson and Gilbertson responded with back-to-back kills to clinch the 27-25 win.
“I think we showed a little more grit tonight than we’ve shown in the past,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “Honestly, I think we’re two pretty evenly matched teams. Tonight we just got the key points at the end of each game.”
Game 2 was also close with neither squad leading by more than two points until the Tigers took a 20-17 lead. West inched back in it to trail 23-22 before scoring the final three points of the game. Kills by Gilbertson and Peterson and an ace serve by Olson clinched the victory.
West’s seniors sparked their team to the fast 9-2 lead in Game 3. Three kills by Peterson, an ace block by Gilbertson and a kill and block by Trinity Jackson fueled the early surge.
“We’ve relied on our seniors all year, but tonight they really stepped up,” coach Jackson said. “I don’t think they wanted this to be their last match.”
Hutchinson coach Dennis Piechowski called a timeout with his team trailing 7-2 in the finale and was able to right the ship.
“It looked to me like we were giving up,” he said. “I can handle getting beat when you’re playing hard, but I don’t like it when we just fold the tent. We got back in it but we couldn’t finish tonight. We had opportunities in all three games and came up short.”
The sophomore Olson led West with 19 kills, and she also had nine digs. Peterson finished with 13 kills and nine digs. Trinity Jackson ended up with 24 assists and 10 digs while junior Allison Banse had a team-high 33 digs.
Marissa Stamer and Hannah Peterson paced the Hutchinson effort with 10 kills apiece.
“It was a nice win for us,” said coach Jackson, whose team improved to 11-14. “Now we have to regroup and play at Marshall and see if we can win there.”
St. Peter 3, New Ulm 1: Emmy Remmert had 16 kills and 20 digs as the Saints opened the Section 2AAA playoffs with a 25-16, 24-26, 26-24, 25-17 win at home.
Kylee Horner added 15 kills, and Abby Maloney had 13 kills. Iris Elias made 45 assists, and Riley Rubischko served four aces.
St. Peter hosts Worthington, which upset No. 2 seed Willmar in five sets, on Friday.
