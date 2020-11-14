MANKATO — The Mankato West volleyball team stretched its winning streak to four Saturday afternoon by sweeping Albert Lea 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in a Big Nine Conference match at the West gym.
Senior middle hitter Mattea Burmeister tallied seven kills, four blocks and three service aces as the Scarlets improved to 6-2 on the season. Junior middle hitter Sydney McGraw was a perfect 7 of 7 attacking for the winners, who also received six kills from Grace Banse along with 20 assists from Genesis Jackson and 20 digs from Abbi Stierlen.
"We're trying to figure out how not to dig ourselves an early hole and then have to get ourselves out," West coach Stacy Jackson said. "We're able to do that, but it's sure a lot more stressful. Our middles were on fire today and our passing got better as the game went on. It was fun to see Mattea and Sydney really be aggressive and reach their potential."
Albert Lea (1-7) was able to stay close early on in Game 1 behind the attacking of Jordan Juveland and Annika Veldman, grabbing a 9-7 lead on Juveland's cross-court bullet. However, McGraw's ace tip triggered a 7-1 run which produced a 14-10 advantage on Banse's slicing kill off a Tigers' block. After Carissa Nelson's ace hit trimmed the deficit to 20-19, Albert Lea's fourth service error set up senior Megan Meyer's game-ending four-point service run.
"We had a lot of good front row and back row play today," Burmeister said. "They were placing the ball well so we had to play up and play like we normally do. Our defense was good. We're really good at setting each other up to get those blocks and digs."
West got out to a 10-6 lead in the second set behind four service points from Banse along with a pair of kills each from Meyer and Burmeister. A bevy of hitting miscues by the Tigers allowed separation before kills from McGraw, Eliana Palesott, Banse and Burmeister closed out the 25-15 triumph. Banse also chipped in nine digs in the contest.
"I think we talked pretty well today and we were able to come back from the little ruts we got in," Genesis Jackson said. "My teammates really helped me so we could all be better. I try to switch it up between hitters so the other teams can't overload their blockers on one person. Our passes have been really good so it makes it easier for me to move it around."
Albert Lea erased a 4-0 deficit in the final game, taking an 8-6 lead on Juveland's ace serve. Junior Brooklyn Brovold's kill along with two straight ace serves from Burmeister swung momentum, allowing the Scarlets to hold off a later Tigers' rally and finish off a 25-22 win behind McGraw's two kills. Meyer ended up with four kills, a block and two ace serves.
West plays Monday at Rochester Century.
