The Mankato West boys basketball team is playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2009.
Waseca was en route to the boys basketball state tournament last season when the pandemic pulled the plug right before the section championship game.
Both teams will get their chance at state titles this season, having won section championship games Friday night. West won the Section 2AAA title with a 52-47 victory over Marshall, while Waseca rolled over Glencoe-Silver Lake 95-44.
This season, the eight teams that qualify for the state tournament are split into two groups, with Sections 1-4 and Sections 5-8, and seeded separately. The quarterfinal games are played at high schools around the state, with the winners advancing to the Target Center for the semifinals on April 7-8 and championship game on April 10.
West (16-4) was seeded second in the south sections and will face Richfield (15-4) in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chanhassen High School.
Alexandria (20-1), the No. 1 seed in the north, and Monticello (8-13) play in the other quarterfinal.
In the other half of the bracket, Minnehaha Academy (17-1), the top seed in the south, faces Byron (17-2), and DeLaSalle (14-5) faces Hibbing (16-3).
Waseca (20-1) is the No. 1 seed in the south and opens the Class AA tournament with a game against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (19-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Chanhassen High School.
The winner will draw Annandale (18-1) or Fergus Falls (15-7) in the semifinals.
In the other bracket, Caledonia (21-1) takes on St. Croix Prep (20-1) and Minneapolis North (14-1) faces Moose Lake-Willow River (18-3).
Each school receives a limited number of tickets. There is no general sale of tickets to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.