MANKATO — After the lost season of 2020, the Mankato East/Loyola and West boys tennis teams have resumed play despite a spring that cooperated early in terms of weather but has now regressed more toward winter.
The two Big Nine Conference teams began the 2021 season last weekend and continued Thursday with the annual Kato Cup dual at the West courts. West won the dual 5-2 against an East/Loyola team that was depleted due to COVID-19 protocols.
"It's always nice to get out on the courts, even if the weather is less then ideal," West coach Andrew Jelken said. "The more court time we have, the more we coaches can assess our players and the more the players have opportunities to improve."
East/Loyola coach Darwin Silva is in his first year with the program after Paul Williams retired. Silva coaches West girls tennis in the fall.
Despite officially taking over the reins of the Cougars squad just a few weeks ago, Silva is familiar with many of his players due to his work with the summer Junior Tennis Team program in town.
"I know most of the players on both the East and West teams," Silva said. "That kind of gave me a running start (this spring)."
West
The Scarlets have 27 players out in grades 7-12, which is down a little bit from two years ago.
"We were at about 37 or 38 (in 2019)," Jelken said. "There are still some COVID concerns which have probably suppressed the numbers, but we'll be fine with who we have."
West's top returning players are senior Ronan Corley and junior Nick Danger. Corley has played singles since he was a freshman and will handle the No. 1 duties. Danger is penciled in mainly at first doubles. The only other returning player with varsity experience is senior Drew Fitzhenry.
Sophomore Brian Lewis has emerged as a singles candidate and has been playing in the No. 2 spot. Eighth-graders Des Johnson and Ian Kim, along with freshman Sam Gersich and sophomore Sam Oltman, should spend most of their team playing singles or with the top two doubles teams.
Jelken, who guided the team to an 8-10 record in his first season of 2019, plans to try some different people in the other doubles spots. As always, the lineup will be in flux until later in the season.
The Scarlets opened the season Saturday by beating Albert Lea 7-0 and Winona 5-2.
Against East/Loyola on Thursday, Corley took on Logan Talle, who was promoted to the top spot at the last minute due to the team's depleted ranks. Corley won 6-1, 6-0.
"Even though he wasn't their top player, you have to approach it as if he was," Corley said. "You try not to do too much. You keep the ball in, go for your shots.
"To his credit he didn't play tentatively. Even after he lost the first set, he was still in there fighting."
West ended up sweeping the singles, including a hard-fought No. 3 match between Des Johnson and East/Loyola's Kaleb Kim. The scrappy Johnson came back to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Brian Lewis and Ian Kim were straight-set winners for West in the other two singles spots. The Scarlets' No. 1 tandem of Nick Danger and Sam Wersich were also straight-set winners.
East/Loyola
The Cougars return little to no varsity experience from two years ago and should be one of the youngest teams in the conference. They have 17 players in the junior varsity program and eight of their 12 varsity players are sophomores or younger.
Sophomore Ethan Young will usually handle the top singles position, and senior Tom Bibbee will usually play third singles or second doubles Two freshmen — Kaleb Kim and Madden Vanderwerf — have earned spots on varsity and should play mostly singles or No. 1 doubles.
"(Kaleb and Madden) are both young and strong and have a lot of matches to their credit from the summer program," Silva said. "We're still experimenting with a lot of difference lineups. We'll put guys where they can best help us according to our needs."
East opened the season Saturday with a 7-0 loss to Owatonna and a 4-3 loss to Red Wing.
"This is a rebuilding year for us," Silva said. "A realistic goal for us is to aim for fifth or sixth in the conference. The Rochester schools, Owatonna and Northfield are still the teams to beat. They have the talent and the experience."
Against West on Thursday, the Cougars picked up victories at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. The duo of Guillaume Bibbee and Jackson Faust won 6-2, 7-6 (3) while the pairing of Alex Morgan and Noland Wedland won 4-6, 6-1, 7-0.
"We didn't know we were going to play third doubles until right before the match today," Wedland said. "We were a little nervous at first, but that went away once we got into it."
Morgan said the duo realized after the first set that they needed to play at the net more: "Playing at the baseline wasn't working. We turned it around once we came to the net."
Coach Silva picks Hutchinson, New Prague and West as the favorites in the Southern Division of Section 2AA.
