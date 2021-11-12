The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Olivia Leonard qualified for the state meet in five events, helping the Mankato West girls swimming and diving team win the Section 1A championship Friday.
West, which scored 402 points, advanced three relays to the state meet.
West won the 200-yard medley relay, with Sophia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lydia Krautkremer finishing in 1:50.36, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Bittner and Annika Younge won in 1:40.45.
Krautkremer, Lee, Olivia Leonard and Younge took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:43.58.
Olivia Leonard took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.73 and second in the 100 freestyle (53.64) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.94).
Sophia Leonard finished first in the 100 backstroke in 59.38, and Bittner placed first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.47.
West’s Jenna Sikel was third in diving with 298.50 points.
Mankato East/Loyola took sixth with 232 points. Jayne Satre qualified for the state meet by taking second in the 500 freestyle in 5:32.64, and Marah Dauk took fourth in diving with 295.30 points.
St. Peter finished second in the team competition with 334 points and qualified three swimmers for the state meet. Hannah Denzer took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:22.27 and 200 freestyle in 1:58.13.
Olivia Denzer finished second in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.53, and Laura Klatt took second in diving with 303.70 points.
Ella Schmiesing of Tri-City United, who was voted section swimmer of the year, qualified for the state meet by winning the 50 freestyle in 24.18 and 100 freestyle in 53.02.
Dave Burgess of West and Mary Lager of St Peter were named head coaches of the year, and Emma Noren of East/Loyola was named assistant coach of the year.
The state meet will be held Nov. 18-20 at the University of Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.