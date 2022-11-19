MINNEAPOLIS — This time, the defense was the story.
Mankato West made a goal line stand with 1:20 to play and held on to defeat Rogers 14-10 in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA football playoffs Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Those last couple of plays were just smash-mouth football,” West linebacker Ty Neils said. “That was pure joy (when we stopped Rogers). That’s the happiest I’ve been in months. We’re going back to the championship game. It’s the best feeling ever.”
Last week in the state quarterfinals, the offense scored a touchdown in the final seconds to defeat Rochester Mayo 20-17.
The first drive in Saturday’s game couldn’t have gone any better. Nine positive rushing plays, five completions in five attempts. Touchdown, 6:46 elapsed.
Bart McAninch was 5 of 5 passing for 46 yards, and Jackson Froderman rushed eight times for 33 yards, with McAninch capping the drive on a 1-yard run. Alex Akim’s kick made it 7-0.
However, Rogers answered with its punishing ground game. The Royals marched 73 yards on 12 plays, scoring the tying touchdown.
West had only two possessions in the first half and didn’t score on the second, giving Rogers a chance to kick a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 10-7 lead.
“The first half, we only had the ball twice,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “They really controlled time of possession, but we got that big fumble.”
West got a turnover in the third quarter, with Carter Mihm recovering a fumble at the Rogers’ 28. Six plays later, McAninch ran up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown, and Akim’s kick made it 14-10.
“We knew we had to score there and get up,” McAninch said. “We knew the defense would get a stop.”
Rogers got a turnover late in the fourth quarter and was marching for the go-ahead score, but the defense stopped the Rogers running back on fourth down at the 1 with 1:20 to go.
“We expect to win every game,” West lineman Gage Schmidt said. “We have a great leader, and if you do your job, everybody else will do theirs.”
Rogers had 254 yards on 59 plays, with 202 yards rushing on 49 attempts. West had just 147 yards, with 58 yards rushing.
McAninch completed 11 of 15 passes for 89 yards, with Jalen Smith making six receptions.
Neils had 15 tackles, and Ethan Bartell made 11 tackles. Elijah Green had an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
“The guys last year set the tone, and we have some great leaders on this team,” Helget said. “The culture we’ve built, we expect to win, and when you believe that, you don’t get down. We’ve fallen behind a few times, but on the sidelines, nobody gets down. Guys pick each other up.”
West (12-0), which won its 31st straight game, plays Elk River (12-0) in the championship game on Dec. 3.
