ST. MICHAEL — Mankato West's 4x200-meter relay team botched a handoff at the Big Nine Conference track and field meet last month, but that disappointment ended up turning into state gold.
"That definitely motivated the guys," West coach Alex Wischnack said. "They knew they were capable of so much more. We worked at practice to clean things up, and they had a new energy that they took to the section meet and the state."
The team of Jalen Smith, Jack Raverty, Blake Kirby and Peyton Goettlicher capped the season by winning a state championship Saturday at the Class AA meet, held at St. Michael-Albertville. The foursome finished in 1:28.43, which is the third fast in team history.
Wischnack said the Scarlets led the entire race, gaining even more confidence when the baton reached the anchor leg.
"When Peyton got the stick, we knew we had it," Wischnack. "They were good all season."
The same group finished fifth in the 4x100 relay in 43.22. Goettlicher placed fifth in the 200 dash in 22.49; in Friday's prelims, he set a team record of 22.10.
West finished 17th in the team competition with 22 points, while East was 41st with 8.
St. Peter scored 44 points to win the team championship.
Corbin Herron placed first in the 110 hurdles in 14.97, and Brogan Hanson was runner-up in the 100 dash in 11.18. Luke Banks took fourth in the discus at 152-8.
St. Peter's 4x200 relay placed second in 1:29.51.
Belle Plaine's Emmett Gerres took third in the 800 run in 1:55.78, and Andrew Siegle tied for fourth in the high jump at 6-0.
Tri-City United's Jordan Meyer took fourth in the 110 hurdles, and Waseca's Kyle Ahlschlager was fifth in the 100 dash in 11.33.
In the girls meet, Mankato East's Rylie Hansen cleared a personal-best 11-6 to finish second in the pole vault. It's the second-best vault in team history.
East also finished fourth in the 4x800 relay in 9:38.11.
Adaylia Borgmeier set state record by winning the wheelchair 200 in 38.96. She also won the 100 in 21.08 and 800 in 2:48.26.
West's Lauren Dimler took sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.70) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.90).
Jenna Sikel took third in the pole vault at 11-3, Grace Banse placed fifth in the shot put at 35-8, and Ruby Marble took seventh in the 200 dash in 26.36.
West finished seventh in the team standings with 39 points, while East placed 13th at 24.
West's 4x200 relay placed third in 1:44.30.
