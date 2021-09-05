Mankato West’s Ryan Haley and Mekhi Collins came onto the scene together as full-time starters for the Mankato West football team in 2019.
Two years later, it’s safe to say the two seniors made the most of the opportunity they got as sophomores, and it’s paid off in a big way.
Last week, Haley announced his commitment to play Division l football at Brown University, while Collins announced he was committed to Division l FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
“They’ve earned it. They’ve just been willing to listen ... it’s a tribute to those kids and their efforts,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “We’re lucky as a program to be able to coach good kids.”
For Collins, ranked the eighth-best prospect in the state in the class of 2022 by 247 Sports, the decision is the culmination of a recruiting process that’s spanned years and included a plethora of Division l offers, including some from Power Five schools.
He narrowed his list down to three — NDSU, Kansas State and Northern Iowa — but NDSU ended up being the clear choice.
Collins, a receiver who caught 23 passes for 395 yards and nine touchdowns last season, said he was always treated great on visits to the campus in Fargo, North Dakota, with almost every coach and many NDSU players making time to talk to him. They also put together a player panel that included other NDSU receivers so Collins could ask questions and get comfortable with the way the program works.
The Bison won eight of nine FCS national championships from 2011 to 2019 and have had eight players selected in the NFL Draft in the last eight years.
“That was probably the biggest factor that it came down to in the end — I want to win championships,” Collins said. “Them having so many championships ... just really stood out to me. It really put them above everybody else and made my decision a lot easier.”
Helget spoke at length about Collins’ physical tools, the countless hours he’s spent polishing his route running and his transformation from deep-ball specialist to complete receiver, and he thinks all of that will serve him well at the next level.
However, it’s not what he appreciates most.
“The thing that makes Mekhi a great leader is he’s always working hard, and he’s just got a great personality. Every time you see him, he’s smiling. He interacts with everybody on the team,” Helget said.
Haley, a linebacker, knew he wanted to play college football, but getting a top-notch education was also going to be a big part of the decision.
That’s what made Brown, an Ivy League school, so attractive. The school just started a new business program that Haley plans to participate in, and he also had a great connection with the football coaches.
Haley also had a Division l offer from St. Thomas, along with offers from Carnegie Mellon University, Amherst College and Kenyon College.
“I really had to think about the 40-year plan over the four-year plan,” Haley said. “I feel like Brown is somewhere I can be set up for that education and that success later in life.
“I was super excited that I could go play Division l football and go get a great education at the same time.”
Haley has always been the complete package. Last season, the middle linebacker made 60 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and three sacks in six games.
Helget said that he constantly sees Haley out on the track or in the weight room doing workouts alone during the offseason, and that he’s even showed the West coaches concepts on film that have influenced the way the Scarlets scheme.
“He’s like having a coach on the field,” Helget said. “I still remember when he was a sophomore ... we were talking about how to defend a play ... he made a comment to our defensive coordinator ‘What if I go here, that would make this play dead.’ We looked at it and were like ‘you’re right.’ That’s the kind of kid he is.
“He’s smart, and smart translates into him being able to read his keys really well. ... He’s able to get from point A to point B very quickly because he reacts quicker than everybody else.”
