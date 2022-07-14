Zander Dittbenner considered giving up one of his two sports in college.
But when it came time to make a decision, he didn’t want to let either of them go, and found the perfect situation to continue playing both.
Dittbenner, a 2022 Mankato West graduate, will head to Saint John’s this fall, where he’ll continue to compete in both football and baseball.
“I don’t want to have any regrets leaving Saint John’s,” Dittbenner said. “I don’t want to not play a sport and be like, ‘oh, I should’ve played.’”
Dittbenner said he spent more time looking at schools for football during the recruiting process. He was also more focused on Division II schools, and had a couple of options to play either football or baseball at that level.
However, those offers were in just one of the two sports.
“I couldn’t figure out which one I wanted to quit or which one I wanted to keep doing,” Dittbenner said. “None of the DII (schools) that were giving me looks were going to let me play both.”
Things changed when SJU baseball coach Jerry Haugen reached out to Dittbenner after he saw him pitch in a section tournament game in 2021.
Dittbenner soon found out that Haugen was also the defensive coordinator for the football team, and that it would be very possible to do both sports.
Haugen helped Dittbenner move in that direction, connecting him to the rest of the football staff. There was no pressure to pick one of the sports, as Dittbenner spent half a day with the football team and the other half with the baseball team on his campus visit.
“He schedules the baseball practices around the spring football practices,” Dittbenner said of Haugen. “All the coaches are talking all the time. There’ve been a lot of football-baseball guys through there before, and I know they didn’t have any huge schedule issues.”
Dittbenner knows he’ll be busy with two sports, but is excited to continue having some variety. He also looks forward to the DIII game and practice schedule, as it’s less demanding than the DII schedule.
That should give him a great chance to thrive in both sports.
“I wasn’t going to be able to be on a full football schedule, along with a full baseball schedule that you’d have at the DII level,” Dittbenner said. “More relaxed practices (in DIII), not as many hours.”
Dittbenner, a left-handed pitcher, will have a chance to pitch significant innings for the Johnnies, and he may even get to be a two-way player.
On the football field, he’ll stay at quarterback, something that was a big draw. He started under center for the Scarlets his junior and senior years, and helped lead West to a state title in 2021.
“They’ve been talking a lot about the type of quarterback that they’re looking for and how I fit that mold,” Dittbenner said. “I’m really excited to get there and get to work (to) earn my spot.”
