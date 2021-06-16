COON RAPIDS — Mankato West’s Leo Gellert finished seventh at the Class AAA boys golf tournament with a total score of 141 over the two-day, 36-hole event at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
The Scarlets’ Owen Bjork finished 30th at 151.
In the Class AA boys tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan, St. Peter’s Kaiden Brovold shot 154 to take 16th, and Kendall Nicolai took 34th with a score of 158. Waseca’s Griffin Seifert finished at 185.
The Blue Earth Area boys finished fourth with a team score of 621. The Bucs were led by Ashton Lloyd, who finished seventh overall with a score of 150. BEA’s Braden Gudahl took 13th at 153.
At the Class A meet at Pebble Creek Golf Club near Becker, New Ulm Cathedral’s Logan Haala finished sixth overall with a score 151.
United South Central’s Kadyn Neubauer finished 22nd with a score of 160.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Logan Thell took 26th with a score of 161.
