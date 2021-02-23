MANKATO — After two seasons filled with frustrating, hard-fought losses, the Mankato West boys basketball team completed its journey to the top of the Big Nine Conference on Tuesday night by disposing of Red Wing 64-45 to capture its first title since 2009.
“I am proud of the kids,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “Red Wing made us work for it. It wasn’t a clean game by any means, but the kids stuck together like they have all year, and now we can enjoy it.
“We needed to find a way to attack that zone, and we always have guys who pick up the slack. I thought we were kind of sloppy early, to be truthful, but we were able to clean things up midway through the first half. We’re just trying to build a program that has sustained success so hopefully these guys are laying the bricks for the next guys coming through here.”
Red Wing (1-10) looked to spoil the Scarlets’ memorable evening early as 3-pointers from Deso Buck and Maurice Williams-Rosebear, along with Reese Tripp’s inside hoop, gave the Wingers a 12-10 advantage. However, junior guard Aidan Corbett’s follow-up basket triggered a 17-3 burst which produced a 27-15 lead on senior guard Mason Ellwein’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer.
Junior forward Mehki Collins, who ended up with 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals, added a nine-point flurry in the surge, and Ellwein buried another triple and two foul shots in the stretch. Ellwein finished with 21 points, including four from beyond the arc and 7 of 8 from the foul line.
“I am glad we were able to come out and get a win for the championship,” Ellwein said. “It all starts in practice. We lost a lot of close games over the last two years, and we were able to learn from our mistakes. We were able to trust each other and execute over this stretch. We were able to do the little things and finish off games.
“We spread the floor very well, and we have good shooters along with people who can finish off all around. We have a lot of great pieces that really complement each other very well. We always try to focus on our defense in practice, and it has sure been good. We move our feet very well and we have good help defense. ... We’re there for each other, and we like to make steals and get out on transition.”
West (10-1) had its lead trimmed to 32-24 at intermission before junior guard Brady Haugum, who opened the contest with a 3-pointer and right elbow jumper, nailed a left-side triple to begin a 13-5 burst which extended the lead to 45-20 on Collins’ putback. Collins then penetrated the Wingers’ defense for a handful of baskets before his slam dunk ended things.
“It feels great honestly since we haven’t had this accomplishment in over a decade,” Collins said. “We started out a little rocky, but once our defense picked up and we started getting open shots. We had the confidence we could break it open. This was our main goal going into the year. Our team chemistry has grown a lot over the last few years, and it’s getting better every day.”
West, which controlled the boards 32-22, connected on 25 of 46 from the field for 54.3% compared to the Wingers’ 16 of 46 for 34.7%.
Buck led the Wingers with 16 points while Denval Atkinson chipped in eight.
West hosts Owatonna on Friday in a nonconferece game.
