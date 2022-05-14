Louis and Matt Magers each look back fondly on their early days in the Minnesota State baseball program.
Matt was early in his tenure as the MSU coach, and Louis, his son, was a bat boy for the team.
“To me, it doesn’t seem that long ago,” Matt joked. “Sometimes I’ll look down at the end of the dugout and just kind of shake my head when I step outside the dugout and see him standing there (as a fan).”
He won’t have to leave the dugout to see his son next year.
Louis, a senior at Mankato West, will be right back on the field like he used to be, as he’s signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for his father at MSU.
“You always looked up to some of those guys as idols. Those guys were almost monsters on the field looking so big,” Louis said of his early memories of the program. “It’s kind of awesome to think that I’ll be up there next, and hopefully I’ll be another idol to a bat boy like that.”
Despite the history and family ties, it was far from a clear-cut decision.
Louis had his sophomore high school season canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, a key spring for high school players hoping to play college baseball.
However, he still received strong interest from multiple Division I schools, including North Dakota State and South Dakota State, both of which he visited.
“There definitely wasn’t one school I wanted to go to right away,” Louis said. “It was getting on campus and seeing facilities, meeting coaches, getting to meet some of the guys on the team, dorms, stuff like that.
“There definitely wasn’t anything set in stone.”
The situation was a bit awkward for Matt, who wanted his son to make his own decision, but also wanted a player of Louis’ caliber in his program.
To compartmentalize the situation, Matt treated Louis just as he would any recruit he was chasing.
Louis took a visit to MSU despite knowing the program, its facilities and campus so well. There was also an honest conversation about exactly how Matt saw Louis fitting in as a Maverick, and what his career arc in the program would look like.
“It was interesting to say the least, going on different campuses and being toured around by different baseball coaches,” Matt said with a laugh. “It was kind of exciting at the same time to see what other programs have to offer and just kind of the way they go about things.”
There isn’t much Louis can’t do on a baseball diamond.
Shortstop seemed like it would be his position throughout most of his career, but after a growth spurt over the last two years, he’s likely too big for the position at 6-foot-5. In the field, both Louis and Matt agree that a corner infield position might be the best fit.
He currently leads the undefeated Scarlets with 14 runs scored, 13 RBIs and two home runs through 14 games this season. He’s also got a .388 batting average and 1.087 OPS, so his bat is developing nicely.
He’s been even more impressive on the mound, and that’s where his future might be.
Over 25 innings so far this season, his ERA and WHIP are 0.56 and 0.84, respectively. He’s also recorded a staggering 50 strikeouts, and West coach Scott Pick figures his fastball is sitting in the upper 80s.
“He’s getting looked at by scouts for his pitching,” Pick said. “I definitely think Louis has all the tools. His fastball, his offspeed — it’s the way he locates the baseball. He knows how and when to get guys out.”
Louis is excited to play for his dad for the first time in nearly a decade, and Matt can’t wait to have his son, as well as a great player, in his program.
Matt said Louis has always taken his coaching and pointers well, and Louis enjoys Matt’s teaching style.
“I think he holds me to maybe a little bit higher expectation, which is good. It pushes me to be better,” Louis said. “Even when I disagree with (him) a little bit, I just have to remember that he probably knows what he’s doing.”
When it came time to make the final decision, the program Matt has built over the last 14 years ended up being the biggest draw. MSU was 505-161 under Matt entering this season, and is in the midst of another great season (37-7) this spring.
“They’re competing for a conference and regional championship every year,” Louis said. “Talking to the guys up there, it’s pretty serious … when they’re on the baseball field, it’s all work.
“(I’m) looking to continue that winning tradition with those guys.”
