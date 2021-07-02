The days were passing and it was getting late in the process.
May had arrived, and Mankato West’s Sarah Olsen was starting to feel some pressure when it came to her college decision.
And after five years as the Scarlets’ starting goaltender, she wasn’t sure if she was going to continue playing hockey.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking coming down to it. It was getting to be early to late May and I hadn’t made a commitment yet ... I was like ‘yikes’ am I even going to be doing this?”
Minnesota-Duluth was the top choice, but in April, Utah women’s hockey coach Braeden Yeo, the daughter of former Minnesota Wild head coach Mike Yeo, reached out to Olsen about a visit to Utah in May.
Olsen and her mom ended up making the trip, and she was instantly hooked.
“It was stunning. It was so beautiful. I’m 18 years old and I’ve never seen a mountain in my life,” Olsen said with a laugh. “Salt Lake City was super gorgeous.”
So Olsen decided to continue her hockey career in the Utes’ Division I American Collegiate Hockey Association club program.
The ACHA has 27 Division I club teams scattered throughout the United States, and Olsen and West girls hockey coach Shaun Reddy each compared the league’s skill level to that of the NCAA Division III schools you might see in Minnesota.
The Utes play in the Western Women’s Collegiate Hockey League, which also includes Denver and Arizona State among others. While the league is based out West, Olsen got to meet a bunch of the players when she visited, and said that much of the roster, along with the coaching staff, is from Minnesota.
She’ll still be playing plenty of games, but practice won’t happen quite everyday, something that will be good for balance.
“It’ll be really nice from a student-athlete standpoint. I know I’ll be super busy,” Olsen said. “I’m majoring in athletic training, so that will also be taking a lot of time. I had heard from coaches and players that it’s actually a really nice environment to be in school-wise. ...
“I’m used to devoting a lot of time to hockey, but with the career path that I’m going down, I think that it’ll be really helpful to just be able to balance it out a little bit more.”
Olsen leaves West with a whopping 128 games played under her belt according to Minnesota Hockey Hub, and was a key piece of three teams that made it to the Section 1A final in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“She’s come a long way in five years,” Reddy said. “From being thrown to the wolves her first year at it and just kind of trying to learn on the job, to carrying us to three section finals that we got to, and being a big reason we got there.”
