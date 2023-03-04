The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Mankato West’s Damian Riewe went into the Class AA wrestling tournament, and that’s where he finished.
Riewe, a senior, decisioned Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing 10-7 to win the third-place match of the 160-pound bracket Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Riewe lost 12-5 in the semifinals to No. 2-seeded Aydan Carlson of St. Francis to start Saturday, but he came back with a 4-3 decision over Tate Condenzo of Marshall to reach the third-place match.
Mankato East’s Brian Thilges was eliminated in his first match Saturday, losing 7-3. He finished 2-2 at the tournament.
Cade O’Malley (182) of Tri-City United lost in the semifinals but rebounded with a win in wrestlebacks before taking third place with an 8-3 decision. Teammate Marco Reyes (220) also lost in the semifinals and won a wrestleback match, before falling in the third-place match.
St. Peter’s Robb Leighton lost his first match in the 195-pound bracket, but won four matches to claim third place with a 6-4 victory.
Class A
Keegan Kuball of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton won the state championship at 285 pounds, defeating Cameron Scholten of Jackson County Central 9-4 in the finals.
Kuball had defeated New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Makota Misgen 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals. Misgen ended up third with a fall in 3:44 and a 5-1 decision after losing in the semifinals.
Simon Kruse (120) of St. Clair/Mankato Loyola won his semifinal match 4-3 but lost 6-4 in the finals.
Teammate Jacob Schimek (195) won by fall in 1:35 in the semifinals but lost by fall in the championship match.
Caleb Murphy (106) of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton won two matches in the wrestlebacks before losing 8-6 in the third-place match.
Cooper Ochsendorf (182) of Maple River/United South Central lost 11-2 in the semifinals and won twice in wrestlebacks to finish fourth.
Sibley East’s Benito Diaz (120) went 2-1 in wrestleback and won the fifth-place match by fall in 1:45.
Girls
Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva won the state championship at 120 pounds.
Petsinger, a junior, won her first match by fall at :36, then followed with a fall in 4:26 in the semifinals. In the championship match, she defeated Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke 10-4 in the finals.
Sibley East’s Natalie Diaz (132) won her first match by fall in 1:14 but lost in the semifinals and finished fourth.
Elizabeth Dake of New Ulm Area had a fall in 4:00 to win in the quarterfinals, then lost in the semifinals. She lost 11-3 in the third-place match.
