For most of Damian Riewe’s athletic career at Mankato West, he’s been pretty fortunate.
A standout football player and wrestler for the Scarlets, he sailed through his first 2 1/2 years of high school without any major injuries. That changed last winter during a practice session in the West wrestling room.
He was working out with one of his coaches just after Christmas when he severely injured two ligaments in his left thumb. The injury did not require surgery but it ended a promising season in which he was ranked second in Class AA at 160 pounds and had already piled up 20 wins.
“It hurt like heck,” Riewe remembered. “I was on my way but that put a stop to everything.”
Riewe rehabbed like crazy, hit the weights hard and returned to the West football team this fall to help the Scarlets into the finals of the Prep Bowl. Now he’s back on the wrestling mat and determined to have a good season.
“I want to be on the podium at the state meet,” he said. “I took fifth at state as a sophomore, and now I want to win a championship.”
It’s not a far-fetched goal; he’s currently ranked fourth in AA at 160 pounds and is eyeing a 30-plus win season.
“Nothing would surprise me when it comes to Damian,” first-year head coach Bryce Andrews said. “He is full of talent. He’s one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever seen in any sport.”
One of the biggest things Riewe has going for him is teammate Brody Koberoski. They both weigh in the 160- to 170-pound range so they are often paired against each other in the wrestling room.
Koberoski, a junior captain, is coming off a 26-14 season in which he placed fourth in the section tournament. Like Riewe, he plans to qualify for the state tournament.
“Yeah, we have some good battles in the practice room,” Riewe said. “He pushes me, and I push him. We make each other better.”
Riewe and Koberoski are the top returning wrestlers from a team that went 4-9 a year ago. Andrews, who was an assistant coach at West for five years, is familiar with southern Minnesota wrestling. He wrestled in high school at Madelia-Truman and Maple River and also wrestled a couple of years at Minnesota State.
“I guess I was always hoping I would get to be a head coach,” he said. “I’m fortunate that my job at Tailwind Group gives me the flexibility with my hours to pursue coaching. They’ve been very accommodating.”
Andrews has 27 student athletes in grades 7-12. In addition to Riewe and Koberoski, other top returners include junior Shafer Ehmke and sophomore Rob Wicks.
Ehmke was 10-9 last season and just finished second in the St. James Tournament on Saturday at 152 pounds. Wicks, a sophomore, was 11-20 a year ago and is a returning section placewinner. He also took second at 120 pounds at St. James.
After that, the team has a bunch of younger wrestlers who are trying to prove themselves at the varsity level.
“We haven’t really talked about team goals yet, but I’d be satisfied getting to a .500 record,” he said. “That would be huge for us.
“We took a lot of fresh faces to the St. James tournament and everybody got at least one win. That’s encouraging to see them make that kind of progress already.”
The Scarlets have a dual at Winona on Thursday and compete at the Chanhassen Tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.