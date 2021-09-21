Choosing a college often comes down to relationships.
COVID-19 has made the recruiting process more difficult for Mankato West pitcher Tanner Shumski over the last year-and-a-half, but when it came down to a decision between North Dakota State and Minnesota State, it really didn’t end up being too difficult.
Shumski has long had a great relationship with MSU head coach Matt Magers, which ended up being the deciding factor when he committed to MSU last month.
“He’s (Magers) been to all my high school games, so he knows what he’s getting on my good days and my bad days,” Shumski said. “Some schools, they only came to one game ... if I had a good day, they didn’t see me on a bad day.
“I know coach Magers knows what he’s getting at all times, and that’s a big factor when it comes to developing in a program.”
After having his sophomore season canceled by the pandemic in 2020, Shumski came roaring back with a dominant spring on the mound. Over 52 innings, he went 8-1 with a 1.48 earned-run average and a 0.827 WHIP. Shumski recorded 50 strikeouts and just eight walks.
Those results are great, but Shumski knows the hitters are just going to keep getting better.
So he keeps tinkering with an already impressive arsenal.
The four-seam fastball sits between 85-87 miles per hour, and there’s also a sinker that breaks down and in to right-handed hitters. West coach Sam Stier said the four-seamer has a very good spin rate, which allows Shumski to generate swings and misses when he throws it in the upper-third of the strike zone, a skill many pitchers have tried to harness in recent years.
Shumski has also worked diligently to tunnel his slider and changeup off the two fastballs.
Pitcherlist.com defines the goal of tunneling as “to minimize the distance of two pitches at the commit point (or tunnel point, point of no return, etc.) while then maximizing the distance between the pitch’s final coordinates.”
In other words, Shumski wants his four pitches to look similar early and move late.
“It’s super important to have tunneling as a big part of your game. Over the years, there’s been a lot more study with it so you’re able to know more research on how it works and things you can do in your mechanics to improve it,” Shumski said. “It’s been a big part of my focus the last year-and-a-half. The more I learn about pitching, the more I keep going back to tunneling.”
Stier feels Shumski’s physical tools will continue to develop at the next level, but said his presence on the mound is already very advanced.
“He doesn’t let his emotions carry him, he just pitches,” Stier said. “Being able to keep an even head — I think that’s a lot of times the biggest hurdle going from high school to college. ... I think he’s already got that maturity level down and he’s just going to go out and play.”
