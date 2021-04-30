MANKATO — Junior right-hander Tanner Shumski fired a one-hitter, and senior third baseman Ethan Fox smacked a pair of run-scoring doubles to lead Mankato West to a 12-1 Big Nine Conference baseball win over Mankato East on Friday at Wolverton Field.
Shumski, who flirted with a no-hitter until Ben Snaza lofted a double into left field with two outs in the sixth inning, struck out two and walked three while recording two double plays and 12 infield outs.
"We started off a little bit slow but then were able to get some runs on the board," Shumski said. "I just went out there and trusted my defense. You just have to go out there and throw strikes. I like to jam guys inside and get some weak hits. I don't like to have balls hit hard so jamming guys gets weak hits."
East senior right-hander Tanner Borchardt allowed only four runs through five frames before the Scarlets (7-0) tallied six times in the top of the sixth to expand the lead to 10-1. Fox laced an RBI double to deep center field in the surge, while senior right fielder Nic Cook fisted a two-run single into left field.
West added two runs in the seventh when Cook singled and senior DH Wyant Fowlds blasted a two-run homer.
"It was really fun to come out here and play against old teammates and get to talk with them," Fox said. "We definitely hit the ball well today. Our fielding struggled a little bit, but we'll bounce back. Tanner really helped us out on the mound. He's so fast that sometimes they don't hit the ball where you expect.
"I feel like I've been stroking the ball well all year so I definitely have a bit of confidence going up there. We faced their two best pitchers tonight, but once I saw them, I felt good."
Fox's RBI double in the second frame got things rolling for the Scarlets before a balk and wild pitch made it 2-0.
East (4-3) scored its lone run in the bottom of the second behind two errors and Carter Danielson's sacrifice fly. After junior shortstop Louis Magers sliced an RBI double into the left-center field gap, Zander Dittbenner's run-scoring single made it 4-1.
"East came after us to start the game," West coach Sam Stier said. "Tanner Borchardt kept us off balance by moving it up and down. It took us a couple of innings to get to him, but we stayed disciplined and were able to survive some early errors. We were able to keep the pressure on them. I was interested to see how we'd play in a close game.
"We were lucky enough to break it open. Shumski has been lights out all year. He really works the zone and is attacking hitters. I don't think he's reached 80 pitches in a game yet, and this was his night. We also had a lot of timely hits up and down the lineup. We've really been focusing on having quality at-bats."
Fox ended up with two runs scored while Cook chipped in two hits and a pair of runs. West stranded only three runners in the contest compared to the Cougars' four.
"We made too many mistakes," East coach Micah Degner said. "But like I told the guys, you're not going to win games with one hit. Give credit to their guy. We didn't strike out often, we had some weak contact and they made the plays they needed to. ... I am really glad this happened now because I'd be really upset if it happens again at the end of May."
West plays a 1 p.m. game today at ISG Field against Rochester Mayo, while the Cougars host Albert Lea Tuesday at 5 p.m.
