MANKATO — Ninth-grader Ruby Marble is learning a lot about being a varsity athlete at Mankato West but one thing she already has down is confidence.
Shortly after winning the 100-meter dash at Tuesday's Big Nine Conference triangular at Todnem Field, Marble shared her goals for the season.
"I want to win state in all of my events," she said matter-of-factly. "I plan to go in the 100 and 200 and our (4x200) relay is really strong, too."
After realizing she might sound a little cocky, Marble back-pedaled a bit. "Well, if I don't win them, I want to be in the top 3 at state."
Despite some gusting winds that kept just about everybody's times down, Marble won the 100 dash in 13.27. Teammates Jaylen Doss (13.76), Zoey Hermel (13.81) and Ava Olson (13.83) took the next three spots.
Marble also had a first in the 4x100 relay along with Doss, Avery Schmitz and McKenna Schreiber (51.87), The ninth-grader tried long jump for the first time Tuesday and ended up with a third-place distance of 13-feet-5.
Although Marble's ambitions could be chalked up to a little youthful exuberance, she does have some history to back her up. The ninth-grader is also an avid mountain biker and snowboarder.
"I won state in mountain biking in 2019," she said. "The workouts in sprinting and mountain biking are a lot different, but I definitely think they help each other."
Among the other winners for the West girls on Tuesday were sophomore Grace Jacobson in the 100 hurdles (17.85), Mikaela Stenzel in the 400 meters (1:05.36), Chloe Aanenson in the 800 (2:38.36), Hermel in the long jump (16-7), Schreiber in the triple jump (30-7), Allison Banse in both the the shot put (33-0.5) and discus throw (106-5), Hannah James in the 3,200 meters (13:13.67), Elie Wendinger in the high jump (5-0) and Maddison Hoechst in the pole vault (9-2).
The Scarlets won the meet easily with 90.5 points, Red Wing was second with 22.5 and Rochester John Marshall came in third with 17.
West boys
With premier sprinter Jalen Smith taking the day off, the Scarlets had to adjust. It turns out, they barely missed Smith.
West won handily with 116 points, Red Wing was second with 28 and Rochester John Marshall was third with 13.
Smith is traditionally a key member of West's 4x100 relay team yet the Scarlets still managed to win easily with a time of 46.0. Carter Bersaw usually runs the opening leg of the event, but he switched to anchor in Smith's absence.
"I took off a little too early to get my handoff," Bersaw said. "But Blake (Kirby) picked me up with a clean handoff.
"Considering the horrid, windy conditions and no Jalen we did OK today. JohnathanLi (Rud) ran a strong second leg and we did fine. When everybody's healthy this should be a pretty good relay team. We have high hopes for it."
West dominated in the shot put Tuesday, taking the top three spots. Landin Nelson won in 45-6.5, Dylan Williams was second in 45-0 and Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger was third (43-11).
The other first-placers for the Scarlets included Jal Ngor in the 110 hurdles (16.58) and 300 hurdles (43.09), Rud in the 100 meters (12.11), the 4x200 relay team of Carter Hawker, Carlos Berrones, Nathan Putrah and Caden Truebenbach (1:40.1), Ethan Cox in the 1,600 meters (5:00.72) and the 4x400 relay of Ian Risto, Owen Risto, Landon Dimler and Ian Ray (3:54.19).
Also taking firsts for West were Michael Henderson in the 400 meters (54.33), Dimler in the 800 (2:18.32), Mikhi Davis in the 200 (24.56), Ephraim Staley in the 3,200 (10:15.50), Green in the long jump (20-2.75), Leroy McClelland in both the triple jump (30-3.25) and high jump (5-8), Chase Lindeman in the pole vault (10-6) and Alex Lorenz in the discus throw (142-3).
