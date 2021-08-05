Annelise Winch has always loved watching Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference soccer matches.
Growing up in Mankato, she’s had the opportunity to attend “a ton” of Minnesota State games, always hoping that one day she’d be able to play in the strong Division II league.
Throughout the recruiting process, some of those same schools came calling.
“That’s really where I put my focus, because I grew up watching many games,” Winch said of the NSIC schools. “I started comparing what they all had to offer.”
Winch, a senior at Mankato West, verbally committed to Minnesota Duluth last week, solidifying her spot in the league.
“From when I was super little until now, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Winch said of attending NSIC matches at MSU. “It’ll almost be surreal to be in that place because I’ve admired these players from a super young age. It’ll be cool to be a part of that now.”
Winch doesn’t know what she’ll study at UMD, but after spending some time on campus last month, it became clear that it was the right fit. She liked the size of the school, distance from home and the community of Duluth.
Then she began to develop a relationship with the soccer coaches after spending a day with them, which made it an even easier choice.
“I think that even if I wasn’t able to play soccer at UMD, I would still check out the school, and I honestly think that I would still choose it,” Winch said. “I fell in love with the campus.”
Winch has played two seasons on the Scarlets’ varsity and led the team with eight goals last season after a position change.
As a sophomore, she played an attacking midfield role, but as a junior, she made the transition to forward, the position she’d played for most of her career.
“I’m definitely the most confident in a forward position ... I just feel more comfortable in it,” Winch said. “I know the field a lot better from that perspective when compared to a midfield position.”
Added West coach Crissy Makela: “She really has a nose and understanding of where the goal is ... a real understanding of spaces and how to create some for herself.”
With her final high school season starting in a few weeks, Winch, who will be captain, is excited by the prospect of a more normal season. Last year, there were fewer team-bonding activities and competitions, and there wasn’t a state tournament as a goal.
This year, those things are all set to return, and she’ll get to experience them stress-free.
“The recruiting process was fun, because I got to play soccer, which is my favorite thing to do, but also, it was super stressful,” Winch said. “It’s almost like a weight has been lifted off of me and there’s no pressure to figure things out anymore.”
