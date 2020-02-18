MANKATO — Minnesota State and a group of six other men's hockey teams that announced last summer that they will be leaving the WCHA, are dusting off an old name for their new conference.
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association will be resurrected and begin in the 2021-22 season with Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan as members.
“What’s old is new again, and we look forward to refreshing the brand and identity to fully capture the energy and passion of the institutions it represents,” conference consultant Morris Kurtz said in Tuesday’s press release.
In addition to creating a new logo and branding, the new CCHA will be conducting a search for its first commissioner, with the hope of having that person in place by July 1, the release said.
The original CCHA was founded in 1971 and folded in 2013 following the previous wave of conference realignment.
Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State left the CCHA for the Big Ten; Miami and Western Michigan joined the new NCHC; and Notre Dame left for Hockey East (the Irish now reside in the Big Ten). The remaining schools — first Northern Michigan, then Alaska Fairbanks, Ferris State, Lake Superior State and Bowling Green — joined the leftovers from the WCHA, along with formerly independent Alabama Huntsville.
For the last seven seasons, the WCHA has included those teams, along with Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Michigan Tech and Alaska Anchorage.
On June, 28, 2019, the teams that will be making up the new CCHA announced they would be leaving the WCHA to form a new conference after the 2020-21 season.
After, according to sources, considering a new name and brand for the conference, members settled on rebooting a familiar name in college hockey.
“After extensive discussion and significant due diligence, it made sense to everyone involved to move in this direction,” Kurtz said in the release. “The name conveys the current geographic alignment of our members and the CCHA brand has a tremendous amount of equity and goodwill associated with it.”
For now, the CCHA appears to be a seven-team league, even though most conferences ideally want an even number of teams.
Arizona State remains an independent college hockey team and has been in discussions with various conferences over the years. After being removed from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Division III St. Thomas has applied to be fast-tracked to Division I and could be looking for a hockey home in 2021.
According to Kurtz’s release, he guided “members through legal incorporation, the creation of league bylaws and the establishment of a financial escrow fund” prior to Tuesday’s announcement.
